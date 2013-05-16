FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines ends rally; Malaysia falls to 1-week low
May 16, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines ends rally; Malaysia falls to 1-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Thursday, in line with weakness in the broader
Asian market, as recent rallies in large caps such as Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl and Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co came under selling pressure.
    The Philippine main index led the decliners, dropping
1.1 percent to 7,310.94. Southeast Asia's best performer this
year hit a record close for a third session on Wednesday as the
nation's mid-term elections appeared supportive to the country's
reform. 
    Malaysia's main index fell 0.9 percent to a one-week
low of 1,766.72, hurt by weak economic data. Malaysia's economy
grew 4.1 percent in the first quarter of 2013, its slowest pace
in more than three years, as weak exports weighed on the
trade-dependent nation. 
    Among the bright spots, shares in Philippines conglomerate
Metro Pacific Investments Corp jumped 2.3 percent. The
company announced its inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard
Indices, with effect from May 31.
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.68        450.19       -0.78
 Singapore          3452.28       3441.53       +0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1766.72       1783.03       -0.91
 Bangkok            1617.89       1630.09       -0.75
 Jakarta            5078.68       5089.88       -0.22
 Manila             7310.94       7392.20       -1.10
 Ho Chi Minh         490.34        485.97       +0.90
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.68        424.10       +5.32
 Singapore          3452.28       3167.08       +9.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1766.72       1688.95       +4.60
 Bangkok            1617.89       1391.93      +16.23
 Jakarta            5078.68       4316.69      +17.65
 Manila             7310.94       5812.73      +25.77
 Ho Chi Minh         490.34        413.73      +18.52
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         407,634,000          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      155,140,900          181,354,277      
 
 Bangkok            11,583,116           10,765,039      
 Jakarta         4,461,315,000        4,355,161,417    
 Manila                200,271               96,366    
 Ho Chi Minh            49,811               50,295

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
