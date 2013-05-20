FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia jumps after new finmin; Thailand at new high
May 20, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia jumps after new finmin; Thailand at new high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Monday as optimism about global growth lifted
sentiment in overseas markets while Indonesia's main index rose
to a new all-time closing high, after the appointment of a new
finance minister. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 1.4 percent at 
5,214.97, pushing up its year-to-date gain to 21 percent,
Southeast Asia's second best, amid good buying interest in
domestically driven stocks such as Astra International Tbk
. 
    Indonesia named respected investment chief Muhammad Chatib
Basri as finance minister. The announcement came on the same day
the government began presenting budget proposals for next year
which assume slightly stronger growth for 2014. 
    Across the region, commodities related shares such as 
Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's biggest rig
builder and Thailand's PTT Pcl led among gainers, along
with strong oil market. 
    In Bangkok, growing expectations of a policy interest rate
cut after a lower-than-expected first quarter economic number
bolstered appetite for stocks. 
    The SET index gained 0.95 percent to 1,643.40, the
highest close since January 1994.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   452.36        448.89       +0.77
 Singapore          3454.23       3449.30       +0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1777.15       1769.16       +0.45
 Bangkok            1643.40       1627.96       +0.95
 Jakarta            5214.97       5145.68       +1.35
 Manila             7275.38       7279.87       -0.06
 Ho Chi Minh         492.27        487.60       +0.96
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   452.36        424.10       +6.66
 Singapore          3454.23       3167.08       +9.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1777.15       1688.95       +5.22
 Bangkok            1643.40       1391.93      +18.07
 Jakarta            5214.97       4316.69      +20.81
 Manila             7275.38       5812.73      +25.16
 Ho Chi Minh         492.27        413.73      +18.98
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         229,938,600          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      148,817,800          175,687,863      
 
 Bangkok            10,298,838           10,607,833      
 Jakarta         5,048,388,500        4,238,865,600    
 Manila                125,930              100,488    
 Ho Chi Minh            48,673               50,477

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
