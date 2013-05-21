SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low rate outlook

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Thai stocks ended flat on Tuesday as property shares outperformed amid a low interest rate outlook, with sentiment broadly weak in line with Asia ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke's testimony on Wednesday. Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,643.43, still hovering at its highest in 19 years and four months. The Thai property sub-index gained 0.2 percent, led by a 4 percent rise in condominium developer LPN Development Pcl amid expectations of a cut in policy interest rate. Singapore's Straits Times Index slid 0.3 percent to 3,443.90, the lowest close in almost one week as the biggest firm by market value Singapore Telecommunications Ltd dropped 2.2 percent following a broker downgrade. Indonesia's index fell 0.5 percent to 5,188.76. It hit a record close of 5,214.98 on Monday following the appointment of a new finance minister. Among the bright spots, Malaysia rose 0.6 percent to 1,787.38, moving closer to last week's record close of 1,788.43. The Philippines gained 0.7 percent to 7,327.58, below last week's record high of 7,392.20. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 448.39 452.11 -0.82 Singapore 3443.90 3454.23 -0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1787.38 1777.15 +0.58 Bangkok 1643.43 1643.40 0.00 Jakarta 5188.75 5214.97 -0.50 Manila 7327.58 7275.38 +0.72 Ho Chi Minh 500.18 492.27 +1.61 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 448.39 424.10 +5.73 Singapore 3443.90 3167.08 +8.74 Kuala Lumpur 1787.38 1688.95 +5.83 Bangkok 1643.43 1391.93 +18.07 Jakarta 5188.75 4316.69 +20.20 Manila 7327.58 5812.73 +26.06 Ho Chi Minh 500.18 413.73 +20.90 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 291,574,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 144,588,100 174,943,083 Bangkok 9,866,702 10,638,828 Jakarta 4,979,193,500 4,258,363,767 Manila 99,942 101,355 Ho Chi Minh 88,739 49,757