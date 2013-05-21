FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low rate outlook
May 21, 2013 / 10:30 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Thai stocks ended flat on
Tuesday as property shares outperformed amid a low interest rate
outlook, with sentiment broadly weak in line with Asia ahead of
U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke's testimony on Wednesday.
 
    Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,643.43, still
hovering at its highest in 19 years and four months. The Thai
property sub-index gained 0.2 percent, led by a 4
percent rise in condominium developer LPN Development Pcl
 amid expectations of a cut in policy interest rate.
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index slid 0.3 percent to
3,443.90, the lowest close in almost one week as the biggest
firm by market value Singapore Telecommunications Ltd 
dropped 2.2 percent following a broker downgrade. 
    Indonesia's index fell 0.5 percent to 5,188.76. It
hit a record close of 5,214.98 on Monday following the
appointment of a new finance minister. 
    Among the bright spots, Malaysia rose 0.6 percent to
1,787.38, moving closer to last week's record close of 1,788.43.
   The Philippines gained 0.7 percent to 7,327.58, below
last week's record high of 7,392.20.
          
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   448.39        452.11       -0.82
 Singapore          3443.90       3454.23       -0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.38       1777.15       +0.58
 Bangkok            1643.43       1643.40        0.00
 Jakarta            5188.75       5214.97       -0.50
 Manila             7327.58       7275.38       +0.72
 Ho Chi Minh         500.18        492.27       +1.61
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   448.39        424.10       +5.73
 Singapore          3443.90       3167.08       +8.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.38       1688.95       +5.83
 Bangkok            1643.43       1391.93      +18.07
 Jakarta            5188.75       4316.69      +20.20
 Manila             7327.58       5812.73      +26.06
 Ho Chi Minh         500.18        413.73      +20.90
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         291,574,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      144,588,100          174,943,083      
 
 Bangkok             9,866,702           10,638,828      
 Jakarta         4,979,193,500        4,258,363,767    
 Manila                 99,942              101,355    
 Ho Chi Minh            88,739               49,757

