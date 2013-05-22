SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on earnings hopes; Thai shares fall

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose to new highs on Wednesday on light to moderate volume and ahead of U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Congress, with expectations of improved earnings forecasts supporting Singapore shares. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.3 percent at 3,454.37, reversing Tuesday's fall, led by a 1.8 percent gain in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the top company by value. Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 5,207.99, near its 5,214.97 record close on Monday. The Philippine main index rose for a second day, up 0.8 percent at 7,385.07, led by conglomerate Alliance Global Group . The Thai SET index fell 0.7 percent to 1,631.27, coming off its near 19-1/2-year high set on Tuesday, with telecoms group Shin Corporation Pcl under selling pressure after brokers said it would be removed from index provider MSCI's addition list as part of its semi-annual index review. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 448.31 448.43 -0.03 Singapore 3454.37 3443.90 +0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1783.88 1787.38 -0.20 Bangkok 1631.27 1643.43 -0.74 Jakarta 5207.99 5188.76 +0.37 Manila 7385.07 7327.58 +0.78 Ho Chi Minh 502.23 500.18 +0.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 448.31 424.10 +5.71 Singapore 3454.37 3167.08 +9.07 Kuala Lumpur 1783.88 1688.95 +5.62 Bangkok 1631.27 1391.93 +17.19 Jakarta 5207.99 4316.69 +20.65 Manila 7385.07 5812.73 +27.05 Ho Chi Minh 502.23 413.73 +21.39 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 339,410,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 165,246,700 174,955,353 Bangkok 8,739,754 10,497,001 Jakarta 5,793,737,000 4,280,800,733 Manila 78,648 102,159 Ho Chi Minh 66,881 50,811