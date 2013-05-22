FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on earnings hopes; Thai shares fall
May 22, 2013 / 10:10 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on earnings hopes; Thai shares fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose to new highs on Wednesday on light to moderate
volume and ahead of U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
in Congress, with expectations of improved earnings forecasts
supporting Singapore shares. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.3 percent
at 3,454.37, reversing Tuesday's fall, led by a 1.8 percent gain
in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the top company
by value.
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to
5,207.99, near its 5,214.97 record close on Monday. The
Philippine main index rose for a second day, up 0.8
percent at 7,385.07, led by conglomerate Alliance Global Group
. 
    The Thai SET index fell 0.7 percent to 1,631.27,
coming off its near 19-1/2-year high set on Tuesday, with
telecoms group Shin Corporation Pcl under selling
pressure after brokers said it would be removed from index
provider MSCI's addition list as part of its semi-annual index
review. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   448.31        448.43       -0.03
 Singapore          3454.37       3443.90       +0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1783.88       1787.38       -0.20
 Bangkok            1631.27       1643.43       -0.74
 Jakarta            5207.99       5188.76       +0.37
 Manila             7385.07       7327.58       +0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         502.23        500.18       +0.41
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   448.31        424.10       +5.71
 Singapore          3454.37       3167.08       +9.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1783.88       1688.95       +5.62
 Bangkok            1631.27       1391.93      +17.19
 Jakarta            5207.99       4316.69      +20.65
 Manila             7385.07       5812.73      +27.05
 Ho Chi Minh         502.23        413.73      +21.39
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         339,410,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      165,246,700          174,955,353      
 
 Bangkok             8,739,754           10,497,001      
 Jakarta         5,793,737,000        4,280,800,733    
 Manila                 78,648              102,159    
 Ho Chi Minh            66,881               50,811

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
