SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Fed, China data jitters; S'pore, Thailand hit 2-wk low
May 23, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Fed, China data jitters; S'pore, Thailand hit 2-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Thursday, with Singapore marking its worst week since November
2012 and Thai stocks at their lowest close in more than two
weeks, as worries over the future of U.S. monetary stimulus and
weak Chinese data dented global sentiment.
    Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia saw weakness in large caps
such as Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl and CIMB Group Holdings 
as investors cut holdings in risk assets ahead of a long
weekend.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 1.8 percent
to 3,393.17, the lowest close since May 7. It fell 1.6 percent
on the week. Malaysia's main index slid 0.6 percent on
the day, trimming its gain on the week to 0.2 percent.
    Thai SET index ended down 1.5 percent at 1,607.46,
sinking 3 percent below the key 1,600 mark at one point. It saw
a weekly loss of 1.3 percent, partly due to caution ahead of the
central bank's policy rate review next week. 
    The Thai, Singapore and Malaysian stock markets are shut on
Friday, and will reopen on Monday.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.13        448.19       -1.80
 Singapore          3393.17       3454.37       -1.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1773.06       1783.88       -0.61
 Bangkok            1607.46       1631.27       -1.46
 Jakarta            5121.40       5207.99       -1.66
 Manila             7314.38       7385.07       -0.96
 Ho Chi Minh         498.22        502.23       -0.88
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.13        424.10       +3.78
 Singapore          3393.17       3167.08       +7.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1773.06       1688.95       +4.98
 Bangkok            1607.46       1391.93      +15.48
 Jakarta            5121.40       4316.69      +18.64
 Manila             7314.38       5812.73      +25.83
 Ho Chi Minh         498.22        413.73      +20.42
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         644,964,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      198,053,300          176,122,680      
 
 Bangkok            12,300,794           10,260,563      
 Jakarta         6,351,801,500        4,325,902,683    
 Manila                 87,948              102,399    
 Ho Chi Minh            80,016               51,301

