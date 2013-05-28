FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai stocks
May 28, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday, regaining recent lost ground along with broader
Asia, with Thai stocks bouncing back to end above 1,600 mark
amid selective buying in banks and property shares on
expectations of a policy interest rate cut. 
    Thai benchmark SET index climbed 1.7 percent, led by
shares of state-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl and housing
developer Quality Houses Pcl. 
    Leading regional gains, Jakarta's Composite Index 
finished up 1.8 percent at 5,207.99, around one-week high.
    Shares in Malaysia's largest producer of integrated
chemicals Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd also gained 1.4
percent after its first-quarter earnings beat expectations.
 
    Citi research said in a report that it expected Petronas's
second-quarter results to retreat quarter-on-quarter due to
lower product prices.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.21        441.83       +0.99
 Singapore          3406.08       3391.30       +0.44 
 Kuala Lumpur       1776.16       1767.13       +0.51
 Bangkok            1619.57       1593.10       +1.66
 Jakarta            5176.23       5085.14       +1.79
 Manila             7113.22       7097.51       +0.22
 Ho Chi Minh         516.33        512.41       +0.77
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.21        424.10       +5.21
 Singapore          3406.08       3167.08       +7.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1776.16       1688.95       +5.16
 Bangkok            1619.57       1391.93      +16.35
 Jakarta            5176.23       4316.69      +19.91
 Manila             7113.22       5812.73      +22.37
 Ho Chi Minh         516.33        413.73      +24.80
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         226,315,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      135,504,800          176,719,760      
 
 Bangkok             8,460,646           10,011,483      
 Jakarta         5,956,440,000        4,418,701,050    
 Manila                 91,470              104,311    
 Ho Chi Minh            87,434               53,774

