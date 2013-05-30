FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst drop since Sept 2011
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst drop since Sept 2011

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - The Philippine benchmark index
saw its biggest one-day loss since September 2011 on Thursday as
risk-averse investors sent most regional indexes lower amid
prospects of a reduction in monetary stimulus by the U.S.
Federal Reserve. 
    The Philippine Composite Index, which tracks
movements of 30 large-cap stocks, dropped 3.8 percent to a
six-week closing low of 6,953.35. Conglomerate SM Investments
Corp, the biggest firm by value and the most actively
traded, plunged 4.4 percent.
    The Thai SET index slipped 1.3 percent to a
four-week closing low of 1,581.32. Singapore's Straits Times
Index ended the day nearly 1 percent lower at 3,336.01,
a five-week low.
    In Singapore, interest-rate sensitives such as property
stocks underperformed the broader market amid expectations of a
rise in interest rates.
    "The market is fearing interest rate increases. Since our
markets are very oriented towards REITS and business trusts, we
are getting hit," said a trader.
    Singapore's REIT index fell 2.7 percent and
the real estate index lost 2.3 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.01        439.61       -1.05
 Singapore          3336.01       3367.47       -0.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.92       1783.47       -0.48
 Bangkok            1581.32       1601.61       -1.27
 Jakarta            5129.64       5200.69       -1.37
 Manila             6953.35       7228.57       -3.81
 Ho Chi Minh         521.45        515.09       +1.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.01        424.10       +2.57
 Singapore          3336.01       3167.08       +5.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.92       1688.95       +5.09
 Bangkok            1581.32       1391.93      +13.61
 Jakarta            5129.64       4316.69      +18.83
 Manila             6953.35       5812.73      +19.62
 Ho Chi Minh         521.45        413.73      +26.04
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         366,563,700          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      146,845,300          177,259,277      
 
 Bangkok             8,821,374            9,883,583      
 Jakarta         5,179,719,500        4,568,142,717    
 Manila                132,552              105,834    
 Ho Chi Minh            75,594               55,972

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.