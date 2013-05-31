FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall in May; S'pore telecoms weak
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall in May; S'pore telecoms weak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Friday, with Thai stocks marking their first
monthly loss in a year on selling in banking shares while
Singapore snapped two months of gains as telecoms underperformed
amid rising bond yields.
    Thai benchmark SET index reversed early gains to
close down 1.22 percent, with losses for the month at 2.2
percent, its first since May 2012.
    Large-cap banks were among the worst performers in May, with
Bangkok Bank Pcl and Krung Thai Bank Pcl 
sliding around 10 percent each.
    Brokers said the prospect of slower-than-expected economic
growth raised concerns on loan growth outlook and the central
bank's interest rate cut this week weighed on the outlook for
the sector.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.7 percent on
the day and 1.7 percent for the month, with shares in Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd leading among losers in May
with a 5.3 percent fall.
    A spike in bond yields appeared to be the key factor behind
the fall in share prices of Singapore-listed telecoms, Daiwa
Capital Markets said in a report dated May 30.
    "We find Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines telecom stocks
to be vulnerable to yield spikes," it said.
    The rallies seen among defensive stocks in ASEAN telecoms 
over the past three years had more do with falling risk premiums
rather than changes in earnings outlooks, it said.
    As such, the recent spike in 10-year bond domestic yields in
various ASEAN markets is a matter of concern, it said.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   433.69        434.12       -0.10
 Singapore          3311.37       3336.01       -0.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1769.22       1774.92       -0.32
 Bangkok            1562.07       1581.32       -1.22
 Jakarta            5068.62       5129.64       -1.19
 Manila             7021.95       6953.35       +0.99
 Ho Chi Minh         518.39        521.45       -0.59
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   433.69        424.10       +2.26
 Singapore          3311.37       3167.08       +4.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1769.22       1688.95       +4.75
 Bangkok            1562.07       1391.93      +12.22
 Jakarta            5068.62       4316.69      +17.42
 Manila             7021.95       5812.73      +20.80
 Ho Chi Minh         518.39        413.73      +25.30
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         648,090,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      321,700,800          177,793,237      
 
 Bangkok             8,240,233            9,880,508      
 Jakarta         7,440,758,500        4,612,250,633    
 Manila                155,527              106,800    
 Ho Chi Minh           150,131               56,748

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.