SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall in May; S'pore telecoms weak

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Friday, with Thai stocks marking their first monthly loss in a year on selling in banking shares while Singapore snapped two months of gains as telecoms underperformed amid rising bond yields. Thai benchmark SET index reversed early gains to close down 1.22 percent, with losses for the month at 2.2 percent, its first since May 2012. Large-cap banks were among the worst performers in May, with Bangkok Bank Pcl and Krung Thai Bank Pcl sliding around 10 percent each. Brokers said the prospect of slower-than-expected economic growth raised concerns on loan growth outlook and the central bank's interest rate cut this week weighed on the outlook for the sector. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.7 percent on the day and 1.7 percent for the month, with shares in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd leading among losers in May with a 5.3 percent fall. A spike in bond yields appeared to be the key factor behind the fall in share prices of Singapore-listed telecoms, Daiwa Capital Markets said in a report dated May 30. "We find Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines telecom stocks to be vulnerable to yield spikes," it said. The rallies seen among defensive stocks in ASEAN telecoms over the past three years had more do with falling risk premiums rather than changes in earnings outlooks, it said. As such, the recent spike in 10-year bond domestic yields in various ASEAN markets is a matter of concern, it said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 433.69 434.12 -0.10 Singapore 3311.37 3336.01 -0.74 Kuala Lumpur 1769.22 1774.92 -0.32 Bangkok 1562.07 1581.32 -1.22 Jakarta 5068.62 5129.64 -1.19 Manila 7021.95 6953.35 +0.99 Ho Chi Minh 518.39 521.45 -0.59 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 433.69 424.10 +2.26 Singapore 3311.37 3167.08 +4.56 Kuala Lumpur 1769.22 1688.95 +4.75 Bangkok 1562.07 1391.93 +12.22 Jakarta 5068.62 4316.69 +17.42 Manila 7021.95 5812.73 +20.80 Ho Chi Minh 518.39 413.73 +25.30 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 648,090,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 321,700,800 177,793,237 Bangkok 8,240,233 9,880,508 Jakarta 7,440,758,500 4,612,250,633 Manila 155,527 106,800 Ho Chi Minh 150,131 56,748