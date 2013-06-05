FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Pullback continues; Philippine at 11-week low
June 5, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Pullback continues; Philippine at 11-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly
fell on Wednesday amid nervousness about the fate of U.S.
Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme, with Philippine
main index extending its losses to an 11-week low and Singapore
benchmark at the lowest in three months.
    The Philippine benchmark index closed down 1.7
percent at 6,557.89, the lowest close since March 22. The
sell-off sent the index to an oversold terrain, with its 14-day
relative strength index (RSI) closing at 29.8 on the day.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 1.5 percent
to 3,243.43, the lowest close since March 4. Its 14-day RSI
closed below 30, a level indicating shares are oversold.
    Regional large caps were among the stocks hit, with
Philippine industrial conglomerate Ayala Corp, Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd and Thailand's Krung Thai Bank
Pcl among heaviest losers.
    Some bargain hunting emerged in beaten-down shares such as
Indonesia's PT Indosat Tbk, which jumped 7.8 percent
to 5,500 rupiah. Citi Research said Indosat was ASEAN's cheapest
telecoms stock and was one of the fastest-growing among the
ASEAN names.
    "A sector rotation from yield to growth names owing to
rising bond yields creates an opportunity for Indosat," it said
on Wednesday. 
    The broker upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral", with
the target price of 6,300 rupiahs.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.82        435.07       -1.66
 Singapore          3243.43       3291.35       -1.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.42       1776.74       -0.13
 Bangkok            1522.66       1555.61       -2.12
 Jakarta            5001.22       5021.61       -0.41
 Manila             6557.89       6673.47       -1.73
 Ho Chi Minh         514.64        510.69       +0.77
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.82        424.10       +0.88
 Singapore          3243.43       3167.08       +2.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1774.42       1688.95       +5.06
 Bangkok            1522.66       1391.93       +9.39
 Jakarta            5001.22       4316.69      +15.86
 Manila             6557.89       5812.73      +12.82
 Ho Chi Minh         514.64        413.73      +24.39
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         307,335,100          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      109,518,300          182,516,030      
 
 Bangkok             7,634,411            9,973,543      
 Jakarta         4,380,805,500        4,754,670,000    
 Manila                123,382              110,031    
 Ho Chi Minh            56,285               62,144

