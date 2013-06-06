FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rebounds; others weak amid Fed QE doubts
June 6, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rebounds; others weak amid Fed QE doubts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks pared early
losses to rise on Thursday amid bargain-hunting in an oversold
market, while most other Southeast Asian stock indexes ended in
the negative territory on doubts about quantitative easing
tapering off in the United States.
    The Philippine main index was up 0.8 percent at
6,609.01 as selective buying in oversold blue chips such as
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co helped the
broader market ended three sessions of losses.
    The rebound lifted the benchmark share index slightly above
an oversold state, with its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI)
closing at 32.7 versus 29.8 on Wednesday. A level of 30 or below
indicates shares are oversold.
    "I think there has been an extreme overreaction to the
Bernanke speech from last Wednesday's night, our time," the
Philippine Stock Exchange President Hans Sicat said in a
television interview on Thursday.
    "You have some sort of a technical correction but like
anything, corrections tend to be also buying opportunities for
others, while others are perhaps more conservative in terms of
their outlook," Sicat said.
    Stocks in Thailand and Singapore underperformed the region.
The Thai SET index dropped 2.1 percent to a two-month
closing low of 1,490.21 after late sell-off. Singapore's Straits
Times Index fell 1.5 percent to 3,193.51, its lowest
closing level in 2013.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.75        427.38       -0.38
 Singapore          3193.51       3243.43       -1.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1769.60       1774.42       -0.27
 Bangkok            1490.21       1522.66       -2.13
 Jakarta               --         5001.22       closed
 Manila             6609.01       6557.89       +0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         520.90        514.64       +1.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.75        424.10       +0.39
 Singapore          3193.51       3167.08       +0.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1769.60       1688.95       +4.78
 Bangkok            1490.21       1391.93       +7.06
 Jakarta               --         4316.69      +15.86
 Manila             6609.01       5812.73      +13.70
 Ho Chi Minh         520.90        413.73      +25.90
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         313,532,700          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      167,003,100          182,464,627      
 
 Bangkok            12,687,633            9,897,135      
 Manila                197,261              111,207    
 Ho Chi Minh            72,252               62,737

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
