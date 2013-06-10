FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines snaps losing streak
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines snaps losing streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets tracked global equities higher on Monday as U.S. jobs
data helped ease fears over near-term tapering of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus, with Philippine shares reversing their last
week's steep losses amid bargain-hunting.
    The Philippine index ended up 2.6 percent at 6,875.60
after a 4.6 percent drop last week, making it Southeast Asia's
worst performer during the period. Among gainers, SM Prime
Holdings Inc jumped 6.6 percent, erasing some of last
week's 11.7 percent loss.
    "It's just a bounce, typical bargain-hunting considering a
lot of stocks have really fallen significantly. I'm pretty sure
that's really the correct attitude to it," said Jose Mari
Lacson, an analyst at Manila-based Campos Lanuza & Co brokerage.
    Worries over the prospect of weaker growth in China weighed
on sentiment. 
    Bangkok's SET index trimmed some of its early gain,
finishing up 0.8 percent at 1,528.55, after the central bank
said it planned to cut 2013 GDP forecast in part due to the
impact of weaker growth in China. 
    Bucking the trend, Jakarta's Composite Index fell
1.8 percent to 4,777.37, its lowest close since March 22.
    Jakarta-based Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas said the current
weakness in the Jakarta composite index is only short-term, but
may get worse when the fuel price increase is announced.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.71        428.38       -0.39
 Singapore          3200.51       3184.72       +0.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.80       1775.59       +0.69
 Bangkok            1528.55       1516.24       +0.81
 Jakarta            4777.37       4865.32       -1.81
 Manila             6875.60       6701.95       +2.59
 Ho Chi Minh         524.56        527.97       -0.65
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.71        424.10       +0.62
 Singapore          3200.51       3167.08       +1.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1787.80       1688.95       +5.85
 Bangkok            1528.55       1391.93       +9.82
 Jakarta            4777.37       4316.69      +10.67
 Manila             6875.60       5812.73      +18.29
 Ho Chi Minh         524.56        413.73      +26.79
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         271,644,400          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      165,618,300          183,975,543      
 
 Bangkok             6,120,249            9,922,188      
 Jakarta         4,135,778,500        4,777,361,750    
 Manila                124,491              112,748    
 Ho Chi Minh            94,172               65,173

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.