SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Philippines snaps losing streak

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets tracked global equities higher on Monday as U.S. jobs data helped ease fears over near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus, with Philippine shares reversing their last week's steep losses amid bargain-hunting. The Philippine index ended up 2.6 percent at 6,875.60 after a 4.6 percent drop last week, making it Southeast Asia's worst performer during the period. Among gainers, SM Prime Holdings Inc jumped 6.6 percent, erasing some of last week's 11.7 percent loss. "It's just a bounce, typical bargain-hunting considering a lot of stocks have really fallen significantly. I'm pretty sure that's really the correct attitude to it," said Jose Mari Lacson, an analyst at Manila-based Campos Lanuza & Co brokerage. Worries over the prospect of weaker growth in China weighed on sentiment. Bangkok's SET index trimmed some of its early gain, finishing up 0.8 percent at 1,528.55, after the central bank said it planned to cut 2013 GDP forecast in part due to the impact of weaker growth in China. Bucking the trend, Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.8 percent to 4,777.37, its lowest close since March 22. Jakarta-based Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas said the current weakness in the Jakarta composite index is only short-term, but may get worse when the fuel price increase is announced. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 426.71 428.38 -0.39 Singapore 3200.51 3184.72 +0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1787.80 1775.59 +0.69 Bangkok 1528.55 1516.24 +0.81 Jakarta 4777.37 4865.32 -1.81 Manila 6875.60 6701.95 +2.59 Ho Chi Minh 524.56 527.97 -0.65 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 426.71 424.10 +0.62 Singapore 3200.51 3167.08 +1.06 Kuala Lumpur 1787.80 1688.95 +5.85 Bangkok 1528.55 1391.93 +9.82 Jakarta 4777.37 4316.69 +10.67 Manila 6875.60 5812.73 +18.29 Ho Chi Minh 524.56 413.73 +26.79 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 271,644,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 165,618,300 183,975,543 Bangkok 6,120,249 9,922,188 Jakarta 4,135,778,500 4,777,361,750 Manila 124,491 112,748 Ho Chi Minh 94,172 65,173