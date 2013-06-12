FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks extend losses; Indonesia rebounds
June 12, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks extend losses; Indonesia rebounds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks extended
Tuesday's losses in light volume trade on Wednesday, with Thai
shares dropping further after a bout of selling in index
heavyweights, but Indonesian shares rebounded from oversold
conditions.
    The Thai SET index fell 1.3 percent to 1,433.47, its
lowest close in almost five months, adding to its 5 percent drop
of Tuesday, when the market suffered heavy foreign-led selling.
 
    Stocks that were considered the backbone of foreign investor
portfolios faced more selling on Wednesday, brokers said, with
shares in Kasikornbank Pcl and Shin Corporation Pcl
 each sliding more than 3 percent.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
 also fell, joining those in Asian and global markets,
partly reflecting lingering fears of a softening of U.S.
stimulus. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index gained 1.9 percent to
4,697.88 after Tuesday's 3.5 percent drop. Its 14-day Relative
Strength Index (RSI) was at 33.5 on Wednesday versus 26.5 on
Tuesday. The level of 30 or below indicates shares are oversold.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.51        413.23       +2.00
 Singapore          3153.48       3170.38       -0.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1775.12       1779.57       -0.25
 Bangkok            1433.47       1452.63       -1.32
 Jakarta            4697.88       4609.95       +1.91
 Manila              closed       6556.65       closed
 Ho Chi Minh         518.24        521.95       -0.71
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.51        424.10       -0.61
 Singapore          3153.48       3167.08       -0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1775.12       1688.95       +5.10
 Bangkok            1433.47       1391.93       +2.98
 Jakarta            4697.88       4316.69       +8.83
 Manila              closed       5812.73      +12.80
 Ho Chi Minh         518.24        413.73      +25.26
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         252,414,200          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      165,395,600          182,878,757      
 
 Bangkok             9,892,584            9,893,563      
 Jakarta         5,719,222,500        4,790,836,933    
 Ho Chi Minh           106,723               68,249

