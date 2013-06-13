FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Philippine in worst drop since October 2008
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Philippine in worst drop since October 2008

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell
further on Thursday, with the Philippine index suffering its
biggest loss since October 2008 and Thai stocks sliding to a
five-month closing low.
    World stocks were pummelled and the dollar slumped on
Thursday as a sell-off on global financial markets in thrall to
central bank stimulus accelerated. 
    The Philippine main index, among this year's top
performers in Asia, plunged 6.8 percent to 6,114.08, its lowest
close since Jan. 23, trimming its year-to-date gain to 7.4
percent.
    The Thai SET index extended losses for a third
session, falling 2.1 percent and giving up most its gains so far
this year, with the year-to-date rise at 0.8 percent.
    The index closed at 1,403.27, coming off an intra-day low,
as battered large-caps rebounded late in the session.
    Shares in top telecoms firm Advanced Info Service Pcl PCL
 and blue-chip Kasikornbank Pcl rose 1.7
percent each after tumbling in early deals.
    "The SET's forward price-to-earnings multiple, now around
12.5 times, is attractive for investment," Thai stock exchange
president Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.84        421.04       -1.71
 Singapore          3130.69       3153.48       -0.72
 Kuala Lumpur       1742.87       1775.12       -1.82
 Bangkok            1403.27       1433.47       -2.11
 Jakarta            4607.66       4697.88       -1.92
 Manila             6114.08       6556.65       -6.75
 Ho Chi Minh         515.09        518.24       -0.61
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.84        424.10       -2.4x
 Singapore          3130.69       3167.08       -1.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1742.87       1688.95       +3.19
 Bangkok            1403.27       1391.93       +0.81
 Jakarta            4607.66       4316.69       +6.74
 Manila             6114.08       5812.73       +5.18
 Ho Chi Minh         515.09        413.73      +24.50
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         357,093,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      190,159,400          184,884,453      
 
 Bangkok            15,446,994            9,929,458      
 Jakarta         4,611,141,000        4,861,545,083    
 Manila                192,420              113,699    
 Ho Chi Minh            62,542               69,588

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.