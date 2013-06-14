SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines rebound but cautions remain

BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines posted strong gains on Friday, as upbeat U.S. economic data overnight brought in some relief to global markets but cautions remained ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. Some foreign money returned following market sell-offs early in the week, which sent most Southeast Asian stock indexes into oversold territory. The Thai benchmark SET index gained 4.4 percent on the day, trimming its loss on the week to 3.4 percent, with large caps such as Kasikornbank Pcl recouping some recent losses amid short-covering activities. Indonesia's main index closed up 3.3 percent at 4,760.74, still down 2.2 percent on the week. Banking shares soared 4.5 percent following Bank Indonesia's deposit rate hike. The Philippine main index ended up 2.1 percent, with a weekly drop of 6.9 percent. Fund outflows derailed this year's rally in one of Southeast Asian outperformers, with its year-to-date gain falling to 7.4 percent. "I am not concerned because Philippine economic fundamentals are good and improving," Philippine Finance Secretary Cesar V. Purisima wrote to reporters via email on Friday. "Markets go up and down but we should not lose sight of the fact that from the macroeconomic standpoint, fiscal standpoint, external standpoint, and governance standpoint, the Philippines is much better and stronger than it was in 2008," Purisima said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 429.37 414.16 +3.67 Singapore 3161.43 3130.69 +0.98 Kuala Lumpur 1762.19 1742.87 +1.11 Bangkok 1465.27 1403.27 +4.42 Jakarta 4760.74 4607.66 +3.32 Manila 6242.26 6114.08 +2.10 Ho Chi Minh 509.03 515.09 -1.18 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 429.37 424.10 +1.24 Singapore 3161.43 3167.08 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1762.19 1688.95 +4.34 Bangkok 1465.27 1391.93 +5.27 Jakarta 4760.74 4316.69 +10.29 Manila 6242.26 5812.73 +7.39 Ho Chi Minh 509.03 413.73 +23.03 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 258,961,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 159,414,800 184,187,400 Bangkok 9,679,087 10,045,656 Jakarta 4,719,408,000 4,873,130,683 Manila 195,689 118,418 Ho Chi Minh 60,974 70,782