FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker ahead of Fed; Indonesia off high
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 19, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker ahead of Fed; Indonesia off high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly weaker to flat on Wednesday as investors trimmed
positions in the emerging region ahead of the results of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. 
    Share markets rose in early trade as the recently oversold
region extended a rebound this week. But trading volume of all
six Southeast Asian bourses dropped below a monthly average as
markets awaited direction from the Fed's stimulus programme.
    Among the weak spots, Indonesia's main index 
finished down 0.7 percent at 4,806.66, climbing almost 1 percent
at one point amid selective buying in domestic-oriented sectors
seen as beneficiaries of a planned hike in fuel prices.
 
    Citi said that with the fuel price hike, inflation was
expected to reach 8.2 percent, overnight deposit facility
(FASBI) rate could rise another 50 basis points and economic
growth could slow to 6.1 percent in 2013 before moving back to
6.3 percent in 2014.
    "We do not expect the increases in inflation and the
benchmark rate to impact much consumers' purchasing power," it
said in a report dated June 18.
    "Given that the Indonesian stock market has corrected in the
past two weeks, we believe the market should react positively.
Better policy should help restore confidence in Indonesia," it
said.
    Among leading gainers, shares in toll road operator Jasa
Marga climbed 2.4 percent, while late seling sent
shares in state-controlled cement maker Semen Indonesia
 down 0.3 percent after a 0.6 percent gain in early
trading.
         
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.39        427.31       +0.72 
 Singapore          3213.79       3229.55       -0.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1772.88       1774.05       -0.07
 Bangkok            1437.70       1427.42       +0.72
 Jakarta            4806.66       4840.45       -0.70
 Manila             6513.20       6518.77       -0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         503.37        498.88       +0.90
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.39        424.10       +1.48
 Singapore          3213.79       3167.08       +1.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1772.88       1688.95       +4.97
 Bangkok            1437.70       1391.93       +3.29
 Jakarta            4806.65       4316.69      +11.35
 Manila             6513.20       5812.73      +12.05
 Ho Chi Minh         503.37        413.73      +21.67
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         231,390,300          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      126,971,900          168,068,820      
 
 Bangkok             9,456,194           10,013,356      
 Jakarta         3,675,049,000        4,832,026,083    
 Manila                 78,881              119,814    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,058               72,612
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.