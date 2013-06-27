FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on easing China, Fed fears
June 27, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on easing China, Fed fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stocks gained for a
second day on Thursday, while some markets saw foreign inflows
on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not rush to end its
stimulus programme and due to the subsiding credit crunch in
China's banking system.
    The markets gained amid improved global sentiment, tracking
a regional recovery for the second day.
    Indonesia saw foreign inflows of $5 million, its first net
foreign buying in the last five weeks, while Malaysia witnessed
$35.18 million of inflow, a sign foreigners are returning to the
region's assets after a selling phase since late May.
    The Philippines' main index jumped 3.4 percent after
a 5.7 percent gain in the previous session, to close at a
one-week high, while Indonesia's main index added 1.9
percent at 4,675.75.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index gained for a third
straight session, edging up 0.4 percent, led by a 3.3 percent
gain in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, while
Vietnam's benchmark VN index added 2 percent.
    The Thai SET index gained for a third session,
rising 1.6 percent to its highest close since June 17, led by
banks and Malaysia gained 0.6 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.63        417.06       +1.34
 Singapore          3118.03       3104.40       +0.44  
 Kuala Lumpur       1751.57       1740.76       +0.62
 Bangkok            1446.45       1424.38       +1.55
 Jakarta            4675.75       4587.73       +1.92
 Manila             6328.00       6118.94       +3.42
 Ho Chi Minh         482.95        473.53       +0.11
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.63        424.10       -0.35
 Singapore          3118.03       3167.08       -1.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1751.57       1688.95       +3.71
 Bangkok            1446.45       1391.93       +3.92
 Jakarta            4675.75       4316.69       +8.32
 Manila             6328.00       5812.73       +8.86
 Ho Chi Minh         482.95        413.73      +16.73
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

