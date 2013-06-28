FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Post strong weekly gains; Indonesia, Malaysia see inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks rose for a
third session on Friday to end the week strongly, with Indonesia
and Malaysia seeing net foreign inflows on improved sentiment
after U.S. central bankers moved to ease fears of an early
withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
    Indonesia saw $98.87 million in net foreign inflows on
Friday, its highest since May 2, while in Malaysia net foreign
buying was $120.18 million. 
    The region's markets posted strong gains during the week
with Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia posting their first
weekly gains in the last six, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Indonesia's main index jumped 8.8 percent on the
week, with a 9.1 percent gain in the last three sessions, while
the Philippines' main index added 8.3 percent on the
week, with an 11.7 jump in the last three. 
    On Friday, the Philippines rose 2.2 percent to its highest
close since June 19, Indonesia gained 3.1 percent to its peak
close since June 18, and Malaysia's main index added 1.3
percent to close at a more than one-week high. 
    The Thai SET index gained for a fourth session,
rising 0.4 percent to its highest close since June 17.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1 percent, its
fourth straight session of gains, led by real estate sector
shares. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN index, however, bucked the
trend, edging down 0.4 percent as investors took profits. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.70        424.34       +1.50
 Singapore          3150.44       3118.03       +1.04  
 Kuala Lumpur       1773.54       1751.57       +1.25
 Bangkok            1451.90       1446.45       +0.38
 Jakarta            4818.90       4675.75       +3.06
 Manila             6465.28       6328.00       +2.17
 Ho Chi Minh         481.13        482.95       -0.38
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.70        424.10       +1.56
 Singapore          3150.44       3167.08       -0.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1773.54       1688.95       +5.01
 Bangkok            1451.90       1391.93       +4.31
 Jakarta            4818.90       4316.69      +11.63
 Manila             6465.28       5812.73      +11.23
 Ho Chi Minh         481.13        413.73      +16.29
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
