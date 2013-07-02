FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 2-week highs; local selling hits Philippines
July 2, 2013

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 2-week highs; local selling hits Philippines

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Thai stocks hit two-week closing
highs on Tuesday as investors built positions in banks 
ahead of the quarterly reporting season while property shares
led gainers in Singapore after the central bank set borrowing
limit rules for buyers.
    Vietnam was the best performer on the day, ending up
2.0 percent at 489.84, around a one-week closing high, led by
dairy maker Vinamilk.
    Philippine shares ended four sessions of gains to
fall 1.2 percent, with selling led by local investors. Foreign
investors bought shares worth a net $14.8 million adding to
their net purchase of $30 million on Monday, stock exchange data
showed.
    Thai stock market reported 619 million baht ($19.96
million)in net foreign buying after a combined $347 million
worth of net purchase over past two sessions.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.03        430.16       +0.20
 Singapore          3173.32       3140.93       +1.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.89       1775.14       -0.18
 Bangkok            1463.98       1451.90       +0.83
 Jakarta            4728.70       4777.45       -1.02
 Manila             6448.18       6526.62       -1.20
 Ho Chi Minh         489.84        480.04       +2.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   431.03        424.10       +1.63
 Singapore          3173.32       3167.08       +0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.89       1688.95       +4.91
 Bangkok            1463.98       1391.93       +5.18
 Jakarta            4728.70       4316.69       +9.54
 Manila             6448.18       5812.73      +10.93
 Ho Chi Minh         489.84        413.73      +18.40
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         225,457,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      152,958,100          170,749,947      
 
 Bangkok             7,598,323            9,959,042      
 Jakarta         2,751,017,000        4,692,748,633    
 Manila                112,131              131,351    
 Ho Chi Minh            37,836               73,061

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

