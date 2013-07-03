FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid foreign selling; Indonesia leads
#Asia
July 3, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid foreign selling; Indonesia leads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares dropped 3.2
percent on Wednesday, their worst loss in almost two weeks, as
stocks linked with domestic growth such as cement firms fell on
worries over a slowing domestic economy while most others in
Southeast Asia retreated after late selling. 
    "Foreign investors are reluctant to enter due to GDP growth
cut from World Bank yesterday, seen in some pull-off today,"
said Fadlul Imansyah, head of CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta.
    Stocks in Malaysia erased early gains to fall 0.2
percent amid weak sentiment elsewhere in the region and foreign
selling. Banks outperformed, with AMMB Holdings Bhd up
1.6 percent while telecoms such as DiGi.Com Bhd fell.
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors sold shares
worth a net 80 million ringgit ($25.26 million) while local
institutions were net buyers on the day for a net 109.5 million
ringgit ($34.57 million).
    Thai stocks extended losses on the day to close down
1.4 percent, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net
3.4 billion baht ($109.84 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Singapore stocks slid 1.4 percent after a 1 percent
rise in the previous session, while Vietnamese shares, Southeast
Asia's best performers this year, closed 0.5 percent lower after
Tuesday's 2 percent gain.
    Broader Asia pulled lower partly on signs of
slowing Chinese growth. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.08        430.95       -1.83
 Singapore          3129.49       3173.32       -1.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1769.21       1771.89       -0.15
 Bangkok            1443.57       1463.98       -1.39
 Jakarta            4577.15       4728.70       -3.20
 Manila             6480.12       6448.18       +0.50
 Ho Chi Minh         487.35        489.84       -0.51
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.08        424.10       -0.24
 Singapore          3129.49       3167.08       -1.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1769.21       1688.95       +4.75
 Bangkok            1443.57       1391.93       +3.71
 Jakarta            4577.15       4316.69       +6.03
 Manila             6480.12       5812.73      +11.48
 Ho Chi Minh         487.35        413.73      +17.79
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         247,828,000          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      170,298,500          171,021,290      
 
 Bangkok             9,753,453            9,863,748      
 Jakarta         2,699,133,500        4,616,169,583    
 Manila                122,082              130,891    
 Ho Chi Minh            45,910               71,364

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
