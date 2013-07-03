SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid foreign selling; Indonesia leads

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares dropped 3.2 percent on Wednesday, their worst loss in almost two weeks, as stocks linked with domestic growth such as cement firms fell on worries over a slowing domestic economy while most others in Southeast Asia retreated after late selling. "Foreign investors are reluctant to enter due to GDP growth cut from World Bank yesterday, seen in some pull-off today," said Fadlul Imansyah, head of CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta. Stocks in Malaysia erased early gains to fall 0.2 percent amid weak sentiment elsewhere in the region and foreign selling. Banks outperformed, with AMMB Holdings Bhd up 1.6 percent while telecoms such as DiGi.Com Bhd fell. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a net 80 million ringgit ($25.26 million) while local institutions were net buyers on the day for a net 109.5 million ringgit ($34.57 million). Thai stocks extended losses on the day to close down 1.4 percent, with foreign investors selling shares worth a net 3.4 billion baht ($109.84 million), stock exchange data showed. Singapore stocks slid 1.4 percent after a 1 percent rise in the previous session, while Vietnamese shares, Southeast Asia's best performers this year, closed 0.5 percent lower after Tuesday's 2 percent gain. Broader Asia pulled lower partly on signs of slowing Chinese growth. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.08 430.95 -1.83 Singapore 3129.49 3173.32 -1.38 Kuala Lumpur 1769.21 1771.89 -0.15 Bangkok 1443.57 1463.98 -1.39 Jakarta 4577.15 4728.70 -3.20 Manila 6480.12 6448.18 +0.50 Ho Chi Minh 487.35 489.84 -0.51 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.08 424.10 -0.24 Singapore 3129.49 3167.08 -1.19 Kuala Lumpur 1769.21 1688.95 +4.75 Bangkok 1443.57 1391.93 +3.71 Jakarta 4577.15 4316.69 +6.03 Manila 6480.12 5812.73 +11.48 Ho Chi Minh 487.35 413.73 +17.79 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 247,828,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 170,298,500 171,021,290 Bangkok 9,753,453 9,863,748 Jakarta 2,699,133,500 4,616,169,583 Manila 122,082 130,891 Ho Chi Minh 45,910 71,364