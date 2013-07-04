SE Asia Stocks-Late selling hits Thai stocks; others off highs

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Thai stocks closed at their lowest in more than one week on Thursday due to late selling in banking shares and market large caps such as Kasikornbank Pcl and Siam Cement Pcl while others in the region ended off the day's highs. Bangkok's SET index fell 0.9 percent to 1,430.88, the lowest close since June 26, extending Wednesday's 1.4 percent drop. Stocks in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore posted limited gains while Philippine shares and Vietnamese stocks both finished in negative territory. The region saw light trading volume amid concerns over political turmoil in Portugal and investor caution ahead of key events including Friday's U.S. jobs data. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.96 423.33 +0.15 Singapore 3147.12 3129.49 +0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1771.34 1769.21 +0.12 Bangkok 1430.88 1443.57 -0.88 Jakarta 4581.93 4577.15 +0.10 Manila 6464.26 6480.12 -0.24 Ho Chi Minh 487.22 487.35 -0.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.96 424.10 -0.03 Singapore 3147.12 3167.08 -0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1771.34 1688.95 +4.88 Bangkok 1430.88 1391.93 +2.80 Jakarta 4581.93 4316.69 +6.14 Manila 6464.26 5812.73 +11.21 Ho Chi Minh 487.22 413.73 +17.76 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 108,405,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 119,228,300 171,878,303 Bangkok 7,641,009 9,845,925 Jakarta 2,568,929,500 4,540,166,917 Manila 78,595 131,629 Ho Chi Minh 39,430 70,665