SE Asia Stocks-Late selling hits Thai stocks; others off highs
July 4, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Late selling hits Thai stocks; others off highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Thai stocks closed at their
lowest in more than one week on Thursday due to late selling in
banking shares and market large caps such as Kasikornbank Pcl
 and Siam Cement Pcl while others in the
region ended off the day's highs.
    Bangkok's SET index fell 0.9 percent to 1,430.88,
the lowest close since June 26, extending Wednesday's 1.4
percent drop.
    Stocks in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore
 posted limited gains while Philippine shares and
Vietnamese stocks both finished in negative territory.
    The region saw light trading volume amid concerns over
political turmoil in Portugal and investor caution ahead of key
events including Friday's U.S. jobs data.
  
      
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.96        423.33       +0.15
 Singapore          3147.12       3129.49       +0.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.34       1769.21       +0.12
 Bangkok            1430.88       1443.57       -0.88
 Jakarta            4581.93       4577.15       +0.10
 Manila             6464.26       6480.12       -0.24
 Ho Chi Minh         487.22        487.35       -0.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.96        424.10       -0.03
 Singapore          3147.12       3167.08       -0.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.34       1688.95       +4.88
 Bangkok            1430.88       1391.93       +2.80
 Jakarta            4581.93       4316.69       +6.14
 Manila             6464.26       5812.73      +11.21
 Ho Chi Minh         487.22        413.73      +17.76
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         108,405,500          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      119,228,300          171,878,303      
 
 Bangkok             7,641,009            9,845,925      
 Jakarta         2,568,929,500        4,540,166,917    
 Manila                 78,595              131,629    
 Ho Chi Minh            39,430               70,665

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
