SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia recoups some recent loss

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rebounded amid gains in broader Asia on Thursday as investors selectively bought shares in the oversold region, but global caution remained ahead of key events including Friday's U.S. jobs data. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) led among the region's gainers, climbing 0.7 percent to 4,611.11 after a cumulative 5.1 percent loss over the past three sessions, with foreign investors selling $158 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Technical indicators pointed to a further rise in JCI to 4,641 levels, according to broker Trimegah Securities. Recently beaten-down shares such as cement maker Indocement Tbk jumped as much as 2.3 percent, erasing some of its three-session drop of 9.5 percent. Banks rose 1 percent after a 5.3 percent loss in the past two days. Bahana Securities said the recent fuel price hike, which has led to changes in some macroeconomic indicators, translated to a downward revision in its loan growth target by nearly 200 basis points to 19 percent. Stocks in Singapore rose 0.9 percent, reversing Wednesday's 1.4 percent fall, while Malaysian shares edged 0.1 percent higher after posting minor losses on Tuesday and Wednesday as local institutions bought shares. The Malaysian bourse said local institutions were net buyers on Tuesday and Wednesday of 173 million ringgit ($54.29 million) worth of shares, countering sales by foreign and domestic retail investors. Vietnamese shares inched up 0.2 percent after ending 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday. Philippine stocks were nearly flat after gaining early in the day while Thai stocks drifted into negative territory after an initial rebound. "We believe the situation of foreign flows will be on and off at least until Friday when the U.S. is set to release June non-farm payrolls and unemployment," strategist Rakpong Chaisuparakul of KGI Securities wrote in a strategy report. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.96 423.33 +0.39 Singapore 3157.12 3129.49 +0.88 Kuala Lumpur 1771.18 1769.21 +0.11 Bangkok 1441.23 1443.57 -0.16 Jakarta 4611.11 4577.15 +0.74 Manila 6474.84 6480.12 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 488.28 487.35 +0.19