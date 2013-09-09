FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on U.S. jobs, China economy data; Thailand at 2-wk high
September 9, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on U.S. jobs, China economy data; Thailand at 2-wk high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded
firmer on Monday, with Thailand and Indonesia gaining strongly
on positive investor sentiment helped by China's upbeat export
data and hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay or be less
aggressive in tapering its monthly bond purchases. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index, which lost 2.9 percent
last week, gained 1.9 percent as of 0616 GMT to a near one-week
high. 
    This could be a temporary market rebound on strength in the
regional market and weak job numbers in the United States, said
John Teja, director of Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities.
    "I believe this could delay the taper as the dollar is
tumbling a bit."     
    Analysts also say positive sentiment about the rupiah 
currency after data showed gains in foreign exchange reserves
was helping stocks. 
    Disappointing U.S. job data has sparked views that the Fed
would still cut its stimulus soon, but by less than what was
anticipated. 
    China's exports grew 7.2 percent in August, above market
expectations of a 6 percent rise from a year earlier, showing
signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.
 
    The Thai stock index was up 2.5 percent, its highest
level since Aug. 23, led by gains in financial shares.
    The short-term outlook for the Thai market was positive and
foreign investors were expected to be on the buying side, said
Teerada Charnyingyong, a senior strategist at Bangkok-based
broker Phillip Securities.
    Foreign investors are still keeping a close watch on Thai
shares, she said.
    Singapore's Straits Times index was up 1.1 percent
at 0616 GMT, a two-week high, led by banks. DBS Group 
shares gained 2.2 percent, United Overseas Bank was up
1.7 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose
0.7 percent.
    Stock indices in Malaysia and the Philippines 
gained 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.  
    Vietnam's main stock index bucked the trend, and was
down 1.4 percent by midday on Monday due to selling in blue-chip
firms.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0616 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   386.33        380.12       +1.63
 Singapore          3082.89       3048.35       +1.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1738.92       1723.80       +0.88
 Bangkok            1369.63       1336.25       +2.50
 Jakarta            4150.33       4072.35       +1.91
 Manila             5992.83       5974.62       +0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         473.09        480.03       -1.45
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Andjarsari
Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

