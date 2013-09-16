FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes at one-month high, tracking Asia rally
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes at one-month high, tracking Asia rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
climbed to a one-month high on Monday, tracking a rally in Asian
stocks, as hopes about the U.S. Federal Reserves monetary
stimulus boosted buying interest in large caps with low
valuations such as banks.
    Thai SET index topped among outperformers, gaining
almost 3 percent at one point to 1,441.89, the highest since
Aug. 16. Investors bought back recently-battered shares such as
Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank.
    The benchmark broke above a key resistance at the 1,430
level expected earlier by local brokers.
    "We saw good inflows continued from last week and boosted
banking shares this morning and should set the index rise to a
next resistance at 1,450," said Phillip Securities strategist
Teerada Charnyingyong.
    Market focus was also on the two-trillion-baht borrowing
bill for infrastructure development tabled for parliamentary
debate in the second and third readings before the end of this
week, Charnyingyong said.
    Shares in builder CH Karnchang rose 4.5 percent.
    Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.7 percent by
midday, extending last week's 7.4 percent gain.
    Bank Indonesia's unexpected announcement of a 25 basis
points rate hike late last week further lifted shares in banks
 and underpinned sentiment in the Indonesian rupiah
 
    "The foreign exchange rate appears to have a ricochet effect
on the stock market, as investors continue to buy Indonesian
stocks, speeding up index recovery," strategists at broker
Bahana Securities in Jakarta wrote in a report.
    Philippine main index was up 2.7 percent, Singapore's
Straits Times Index rose 1.7 percent and Vietnam 
pared its earlier gain.  
    Malaysia was shut for a holiday, reopening on Tuesday. It
posted a 2.7 percent rise last week along with others in
Southeast Asian peers as investors awaited cues from a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. 
    Shares rallied in Asia on Monday after news Lawrence Summers
had dropped from the race to head the Federal Reserve promised
to prolong the lifetime of super-easy money. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0555 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   405.97        398.11       +1.97
 Singapore          3172.16       3120.30       +1.66
 Bangkok            1438.36       1401.08       +2.66
 Jakarta            4448.48       4375.54       +1.67
 Manila             6298.72       6133.24       +2.70
 Ho Chi Minh         476.07        476.42       -0.07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.