SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes at one-month high, tracking Asia rally

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks climbed to a one-month high on Monday, tracking a rally in Asian stocks, as hopes about the U.S. Federal Reserves monetary stimulus boosted buying interest in large caps with low valuations such as banks. Thai SET index topped among outperformers, gaining almost 3 percent at one point to 1,441.89, the highest since Aug. 16. Investors bought back recently-battered shares such as Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank. The benchmark broke above a key resistance at the 1,430 level expected earlier by local brokers. "We saw good inflows continued from last week and boosted banking shares this morning and should set the index rise to a next resistance at 1,450," said Phillip Securities strategist Teerada Charnyingyong. Market focus was also on the two-trillion-baht borrowing bill for infrastructure development tabled for parliamentary debate in the second and third readings before the end of this week, Charnyingyong said. Shares in builder CH Karnchang rose 4.5 percent. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.7 percent by midday, extending last week's 7.4 percent gain. Bank Indonesia's unexpected announcement of a 25 basis points rate hike late last week further lifted shares in banks and underpinned sentiment in the Indonesian rupiah "The foreign exchange rate appears to have a ricochet effect on the stock market, as investors continue to buy Indonesian stocks, speeding up index recovery," strategists at broker Bahana Securities in Jakarta wrote in a report. Philippine main index was up 2.7 percent, Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.7 percent and Vietnam pared its earlier gain. Malaysia was shut for a holiday, reopening on Tuesday. It posted a 2.7 percent rise last week along with others in Southeast Asian peers as investors awaited cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shares rallied in Asia on Monday after news Lawrence Summers had dropped from the race to head the Federal Reserve promised to prolong the lifetime of super-easy money. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0555 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 405.97 398.11 +1.97 Singapore 3172.16 3120.30 +1.66 Bangkok 1438.36 1401.08 +2.66 Jakarta 4448.48 4375.54 +1.67 Manila 6298.72 6133.24 +2.70 Ho Chi Minh 476.07 476.42 -0.07