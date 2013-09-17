FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most flat ahead of Fed; Indonesia falls
September 17, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most flat ahead of Fed; Indonesia falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
traded nearly flat to weaker on Tuesday as investors await the
outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting on
the prospect of monetary stimulus tapering. 
    The Philippine index was up 0.4 percent in relatively
strong volume that was 1.5 times a full-day average over the
past 30 sessions, helped by selective buying in large cap stocks
such as Ayala Land and Manila Electric.
    Other regional benchmarks, including Singapore's Straits
Times Index, Malaysia's key index and Vietnam's
index were nearly unchanged. The Thai index pared
most of its earlier gains amid selling in recently-rallying
banks.
    Citi said was upbeat on the prospect of Thailand's
medium-term economic growth, led by export and investment
recovery, and that it banking shares were among its list of
overweight-rated stocks in Thailand.
    "Thai banks are well-capitalized for any downside
surprise...Loan demand among big corporates remains resilient,"
the brokerage said in a Sept. 16 report.
    The Thai stock exchange has recorded foreign inflows since
the last week, similar to the foreign inflows to ASEAN peers, as
consensus has scaled back its expectations for the Fed to taper
its asset purchases, attracting investors into the battered
region.
    Indonesia's index retreated 0.6 percent at midday,
after the previous session's rally, amid selling in recent
gainers with shares in PT Astra International Tbk 
leading the way.
    Broker Bahana Securities rated car maker Astra a "reduce",
citing the potential impact of fuel price hike on short-term
auto sales.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0544 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.32        407.72       -0.10
 Singapore          3182.46       3179.48       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.13       1770.80       +0.02
 Bangkok            1445.38       1445.11       +0.02
 Jakarta            4494.85       4522.24       -0.61
 Manila             6329.48       6302.71       +0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         476.96        475.57       +0.29
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
