SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional losses ahead of Fed decision
September 18, 2013 / 10:13 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional losses ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly
fell on Wednesday, taking leads from markets across the globe
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve decision on scaling back of
monetary stimulus. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index was the weakest performer,
sliding 1.2 percent to 4,463.25 at close, near its day's low.
    The exchange saw relatively moderate trading as selling hit
banking shares due to concerns about a new mortgage
regulation that could hurt loan growth.
    Other regional indexes ended modestly lower in thin
activity, including Thailand, Malaysia and the
Philippines.
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net sellers
worth 73 million ringgit ($22.46 million) on the day while
domestic institutions bought shares for nearly 99 million
ringgit ($30.46 million).
    Singapore eked out a small gain, helped by
selective buying in large caps, with banking shares such as
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd among the
outperformers.
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.69        408.56       +0.03
 Singapore          3193.85       3180.92       +0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.40       1774.94       -0.20
 Bangkok            1439.13       1443.78       -0.32
 Jakarta            4463.25       4517.62       -1.20
 Manila             6333.96       6344.14       -0.16
 Ho Chi Minh         474.26        477.73       -0.73
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   408.69        424.10       -3.63
 Singapore          3193.85       3167.08       +0.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1771.40       1688.95       +4.88
 Bangkok            1439.13       1391.93       +3.39
 Jakarta            4463.25       4316.69       +3.40
 Manila             6333.96       5812.73       +8.97
 Ho Chi Minh         474.26        413.73      +14.63
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         223,700,800          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur      108,065,800          161,022,933      
 
 Bangkok             8,271,816            8,655,839      
 Jakarta         4,909,933,000        4,143,743,450    
 Manila                 77,633               85,184    
 Ho Chi Minh            39,014               43,769

