SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional losses ahead of Fed decision

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, taking leads from markets across the globe ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve decision on scaling back of monetary stimulus. Jakarta's Composite Index was the weakest performer, sliding 1.2 percent to 4,463.25 at close, near its day's low. The exchange saw relatively moderate trading as selling hit banking shares due to concerns about a new mortgage regulation that could hurt loan growth. Other regional indexes ended modestly lower in thin activity, including Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors were net sellers worth 73 million ringgit ($22.46 million) on the day while domestic institutions bought shares for nearly 99 million ringgit ($30.46 million). Singapore eked out a small gain, helped by selective buying in large caps, with banking shares such as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd among the outperformers. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.69 408.56 +0.03 Singapore 3193.85 3180.92 +0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1771.40 1774.94 -0.20 Bangkok 1439.13 1443.78 -0.32 Jakarta 4463.25 4517.62 -1.20 Manila 6333.96 6344.14 -0.16 Ho Chi Minh 474.26 477.73 -0.73 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.69 424.10 -3.63 Singapore 3193.85 3167.08 +0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1771.40 1688.95 +4.88 Bangkok 1439.13 1391.93 +3.39 Jakarta 4463.25 4316.69 +3.40 Manila 6333.96 5812.73 +8.97 Ho Chi Minh 474.26 413.73 +14.63 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 223,700,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 108,065,800 161,022,933 Bangkok 8,271,816 8,655,839 Jakarta 4,909,933,000 4,143,743,450 Manila 77,633 85,184 Ho Chi Minh 39,014 43,769