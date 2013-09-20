FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; poised for strong gains on week after Fed
#Asia
September 20, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; poised for strong gains on week after Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks retreated the
most among Southeast Asian markets on Friday, with several
others drifting into negative territory on technical-led selling
in regional large caps as investors turned cautious over the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 1.7 percent after
a 4.7 percent rally in the previous session, trimming its gains
so far on the week to around 5 percent.
    Bank Mandiri and car maker Astra International
 led the decline. Analysts said a slowing domestic
economy meant potential weak corporate earnings and investors
should take profits on higher prices.
    "It's a healthy correction following yesterday's strong
move... At the end of the day, Jakarta is very much a trading
market for now, and hence, we advise clients to take profits on
exaggerated moves," said Harry Su, head of research at Bahana
Securities.
    The Fed's unexpected decision to maintain its monetary
stimulus sparked short-covering across Southeast Asian exchanges
on Thursday, with $90 million worth of net foreign buying in
Indonesia alone, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.5
percent, on track for a weekly gain of 3.8 percent, its biggest
since December 2011. Traders said Thursday's rise put the index
in uncharted territory, prompting quick profit-taking.
    "The immediate target highlighted at 3170/75 was easily
exceeded as the rally surged to a high of 3260 yesterday. While
the upward momentum is still strong, the rally appears to be
running ahead of itself," UOB strategists wrote in a report.
    Thai SET index slid 0.2 percent, erasing some of the
3.5 percent gain the day before but still poised for a 5.8
percent jump on the week, the biggest since December 2011.
Vietnam was flat, with blue chips standing
still. 
    The Philippine main index closed down 1.3 percent,
racking up a gain of 4.8 percent on week, its best since March.
Malaysia bucked the trend, rising 0.5 percent and
building on a 1.2 percent rise on Thursday.
           
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0735 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.85        426.91       -0.72
 Singapore          3236.40       3251.78       -0.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1801.64       1792.91       +0.49
 Bangkok            1485.77       1489.06       -0.22
 Jakarta            4591.41       4670.73       -1.70
 Manila             6424.45       6511.70       -1.34  
 Ho Chi Minh         476.11        476.09        0.00

