FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most weaker; US budget impasse weighs
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 14, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weaker; US budget impasse weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated on Monday as investors locked in quick gains
in recently-rallying shares, wary of the budget impasse in the
U.S. and ahead of a market holiday for most exchanges in the
region.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.6 percent,
with shares in commodity firm Noble Group Ltd down 2.5
percent, the top percentage loser on the key index. The stock
gained more than 2 percent last week, among the top performers.
    The benchmark rose in early trade after Singapore said its
economy contracted an annualised 1.0 percent in the third
quarter, better than the forecast of a 3.4 percent contraction.
 
    The Thai SET index fell 0.35 percent at the midday
trading break of 0530 GMT, led by utility firm Glow Energy Pcl
, while the Philippine index slid 0.6 percent,
with decliners including Aboitiz Power Corp.
    Stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam were both a
tad higher after early falls. 
    Indonesia is shut on Monday and Tuesday, reopening
on Wednesday. Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines will be
closed on Tuesday, with trading to resume on Wednesday.
    Market players were on the defensive in part due to China's
weaker-than-expected export growth in September and worries over
the prospect of the third quarter GDP growth data due this week.
 
    "There is the possibility the Chinese third quarter GDP
later this week could grow below market estimates. The U.S.
situation is even riskier after the upper house did not approve
the extension of the debt ceiling," strategists at broker
Maybank Kim Eng Securiteis wrote in a report.
    Shares in broader Asia were weaker, with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down
0.2 percent, as a possible U.S. debt default edged closer after
the failure of weekend talks in Washington. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0556 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.18        416.57       -0.33
 Singapore          3161.92       3179.71       -0.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.01       1785.75       +0.01
 Bangkok            1452.64       1457.78       -0.35
 Manila             6451.09       6489.80       -0.60
 Ho Chi Minh         495.03        494.53       +0.10

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.