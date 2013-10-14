SE Asia Stocks-Most weaker; US budget impasse weighs

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Monday as investors locked in quick gains in recently-rallying shares, wary of the budget impasse in the U.S. and ahead of a market holiday for most exchanges in the region. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.6 percent, with shares in commodity firm Noble Group Ltd down 2.5 percent, the top percentage loser on the key index. The stock gained more than 2 percent last week, among the top performers. The benchmark rose in early trade after Singapore said its economy contracted an annualised 1.0 percent in the third quarter, better than the forecast of a 3.4 percent contraction. The Thai SET index fell 0.35 percent at the midday trading break of 0530 GMT, led by utility firm Glow Energy Pcl , while the Philippine index slid 0.6 percent, with decliners including Aboitiz Power Corp. Stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam were both a tad higher after early falls. Indonesia is shut on Monday and Tuesday, reopening on Wednesday. Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines will be closed on Tuesday, with trading to resume on Wednesday. Market players were on the defensive in part due to China's weaker-than-expected export growth in September and worries over the prospect of the third quarter GDP growth data due this week. "There is the possibility the Chinese third quarter GDP later this week could grow below market estimates. The U.S. situation is even riskier after the upper house did not approve the extension of the debt ceiling," strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securiteis wrote in a report. Shares in broader Asia were weaker, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent, as a possible U.S. debt default edged closer after the failure of weekend talks in Washington. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0556 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.18 416.57 -0.33 Singapore 3161.92 3179.71 -0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1786.01 1785.75 +0.01 Bangkok 1452.64 1457.78 -0.35 Manila 6451.09 6489.80 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 495.03 494.53 +0.10