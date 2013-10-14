FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Outflows drag Malaysia; Thai stocks rebound
October 14, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Outflows drag Malaysia; Thai stocks rebound

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
ended weaker on Monday, with foreign investors further selling
shares in Malaysia and players trimming equities holdings in
emerging markets amid the budget impasse in the U.S.
    Trading volumes in Singapore and the Philippines were just a
third of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions, while in
Malaysia it was around half the average. 
    Malaysia's benchmark index ended down 0.06 percent
after a rangebound session, with large-cap bank CIMB Group
Holdings among the most actively traded.
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors sold shares
worth a net 44 million ringgit ($13.84 million), extending their
net selling for a sixth straight session.
    In Bangkok, selective buying in mid-cap shares such as TMB
Bank Pcl helped the benchmark SET index recoup
early losses, to edge up 0.14 percent.
    TMB Bank shares jumped 5.7 percent, their biggest daily
percentage gain in almost seven weeks, after a news report that
Japanese Mizuho Financial Group planned to buy a stake
in the Thai bank. 
    Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 885 million
baht ($28.31 million), adding to their net buying of almost 3
billion baht ($95.97 million) over the past two sessions,
Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.18 percent on
technical adjustment, extending its losses for the fourth
straight day. 
    The Indonesian market is shut on Monday and Tuesday, and
will resume on Wednesday. Markets in Malaysia, Singapore and the
Philippines will be shut on Tuesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.71        416.57       -0.21
 Singapore          3165.25       3179.71       -0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1784.76       1785.75       -0.06
 Bangkok            1459.84       1457.78       +0.14
 Manila             6442.70       6489.80       -0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         493.62        494.53       -0.18
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.71        424.10       -1.98
 Singapore          3165.25       3167.08       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1784.76       1688.95       +5.67
 Bangkok            1459.84       1391.93       +4.88
 Jakarta               --         4316.69       +4.71
 Manila             6442.70       5812.73      +10.84
 Ho Chi Minh         493.62        413.73      +19.31
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore          83,317,900          272,313,503      
 Kuala Lumpur       73,069,900          133,920,077      
 
 Bangkok             8,153,190            8,523,097      
 Manila                 31,148               88,261    
 Ho Chi Minh            38,398               54,955

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
