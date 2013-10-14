SE Asia Stocks-Outflows drag Malaysia; Thai stocks rebound

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker on Monday, with foreign investors further selling shares in Malaysia and players trimming equities holdings in emerging markets amid the budget impasse in the U.S. Trading volumes in Singapore and the Philippines were just a third of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions, while in Malaysia it was around half the average. Malaysia's benchmark index ended down 0.06 percent after a rangebound session, with large-cap bank CIMB Group Holdings among the most actively traded. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a net 44 million ringgit ($13.84 million), extending their net selling for a sixth straight session. In Bangkok, selective buying in mid-cap shares such as TMB Bank Pcl helped the benchmark SET index recoup early losses, to edge up 0.14 percent. TMB Bank shares jumped 5.7 percent, their biggest daily percentage gain in almost seven weeks, after a news report that Japanese Mizuho Financial Group planned to buy a stake in the Thai bank. Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 885 million baht ($28.31 million), adding to their net buying of almost 3 billion baht ($95.97 million) over the past two sessions, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.18 percent on technical adjustment, extending its losses for the fourth straight day. The Indonesian market is shut on Monday and Tuesday, and will resume on Wednesday. Markets in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines will be shut on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.71 416.57 -0.21 Singapore 3165.25 3179.71 -0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1784.76 1785.75 -0.06 Bangkok 1459.84 1457.78 +0.14 Manila 6442.70 6489.80 -0.73 Ho Chi Minh 493.62 494.53 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.71 424.10 -1.98 Singapore 3165.25 3167.08 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1784.76 1688.95 +5.67 Bangkok 1459.84 1391.93 +4.88 Jakarta -- 4316.69 +4.71 Manila 6442.70 5812.73 +10.84 Ho Chi Minh 493.62 413.73 +19.31 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 83,317,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 73,069,900 133,920,077 Bangkok 8,153,190 8,523,097 Manila 31,148 88,261 Ho Chi Minh 38,398 54,955