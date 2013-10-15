SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Vietnam rise amid US budget deal hopes

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand and Vietnam ticked higher on Tuesday as hopes of a U.S. budget deal lifted sentiment across Asia, with investors piling into Thai banks ahead of the reporting season while Vietnamese large- and mid-caps were outperformers. Thai benchmark SET index rose 0.6 percent at midday to 1,468.58, the highest in more than three weeks, with shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl leading the pack. Most major Thai banks are due to announce July-September earnings this week to Oct. 22. Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected Krung Thai Bank to post a 6 percent rise net profit to 9.5 billion baht ($303.22 million) for the quarter. It pegged resistance for the key SET index at 1,500 level. "As investors hope to see a U.S. conclusion to this impasse, the SET downside risk is limited. The SET could rise to test the 1,480/1,500 level when more clarity is seen," the broker said. In Vietnam, the key index edged up 0.07 percent, with buying most active in shares such as Petrovietnam Transportation Corp and Vietnam Diary Products. Asian shares rose on hopes of a deal in Washington to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default, though investors will remain wary until the final outcome. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent at 0555 GMT. Stock exchanges in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are shut for a market holiday and will reopen on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0556 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.80 415.74 +0.26 Bangkok 1468.58 1459.84 +0.60 Ho Chi Minh 493.98 493.62 +0.07