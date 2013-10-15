FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Vietnam rise amid US budget deal hopes
#Asia
October 15, 2013 / 6:23 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Vietnam rise amid US budget deal hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand and Vietnam
ticked higher on Tuesday as hopes of a U.S. budget deal lifted
sentiment across Asia, with investors piling into Thai banks
 ahead of the reporting season while Vietnamese large-
and mid-caps were outperformers.
    Thai benchmark SET index rose 0.6 percent at midday
to 1,468.58, the highest in more than three weeks, with shares
in Krung Thai Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl 
leading the pack.
    Most major Thai banks are due to announce July-September
earnings this week to Oct. 22.
    Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected Krung
Thai Bank to post a 6 percent rise net profit to 9.5 billion
baht ($303.22 million) for the quarter. It pegged resistance for
the key SET index at 1,500 level.
    "As investors hope to see a U.S. conclusion to this impasse,
the SET downside risk is limited. The SET could rise to test the
1,480/1,500 level when more clarity is seen," the broker said.
    In Vietnam, the key index edged up 0.07 percent, with
buying most active in shares such as Petrovietnam Transportation
Corp and Vietnam Diary Products.
    Asian shares rose on hopes of a deal in Washington to reopen
the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default, though
investors will remain wary until the final outcome. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.8 percent at 0555 GMT.
    Stock exchanges in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines are shut for a market holiday and will reopen on
Wednesday. 
         
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0556 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.80        415.74       +0.26
 Bangkok            1468.58       1459.84       +0.60
 Ho Chi Minh         493.98        493.62       +0.07

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
