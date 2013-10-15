FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks extend gains; Vietnam snaps losing streak
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 15, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks extend gains; Vietnam snaps losing streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose for a sixth
session on Tuesday, while Vietnam's shares ended four days of
falls, joining global equities in gains on hopes of a U.S.
budget deal, with investors buying shares in Thai banks ahead of
the reporting season. 
    Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.9 percent at
1,472.90, its highest close in more than three weeks, pushing
the benchmark close to a key 1,500 mark last hit in late July.
    Shares of large-cap banks outperformed, including Krung Thai
Bank Pcl, Kasikornbank Pcl, Siam Commercial
Bank Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl. They are due to
report their July-September earnings from this week to Oct. 22.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index inched up 0.4 percent,
but investors were still cautious, awaiting third-quarter
earnings expected next week. 
    Stock exchanges in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines are shut for a market holiday and will re-open on
Wednesday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.24        415.74       +0.36
 Bangkok            1472.90       1459.84       +0.89
 Ho Chi Minh         495.72        493.62       +0.43
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.24        424.10       -1.62
 Singapore             --         3167.08       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1688.95       +5.67
 Bangkok            1472.90       1391.93       +5.82
 Jakarta               --         4316.69       +4.71
 Manila                --         5812.73      +10.84
 Ho Chi Minh         495.72        413.73      +19.82
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Bangkok             9,698,082            8,533,172      
 Ho Chi Minh            50,449               55,052

