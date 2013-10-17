FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines outperforms amid inflows
October 17, 2013 / 10:45 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines outperforms amid inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Philippine shares closed at
their two-month highs on Thursday, buoyed by foreign inflows
while most others in Southeast Asia posted modest gains as the
initial rally due to the U.S. budget deal appeared to be
short-lived.
    The dollar and European shares fell as market relief at a
last-ditch U.S. budget deal gave way to worries over the
economic impact of the 16-day government shutdown and prospects
of a re-run early next year. 
    The Philippine main index climbed 1.2 percent after
gaining 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Foreign investors bought
shares worth a net 140.4 million peso ($3.25 million), marking a
second straight session of buy, stock exchange data showed.
    Among outperformers were Robinsons Land Corp and
Alliance Global Group, partly helped by the stock
market listing plans of their units and affiliates.
  
    Domestic institutions led buyers in Malaysia, sending the
benchmark index up 0.3 percent to its highest close in
nearly one month. Indonesia's domestic buyers were active,
pushing the index up 0.6 percent after Wednesday's fall.
    Foreign investors sold Malaysian shares worth a net 72.3
million ringgit ($22.79 million) and Indonesian shares worth a
net 409,719 million rupiah ($36.05 million), according to
Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.77        417.07       +0.89
 Singapore          3186.62       3174.03       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.42       1791.37       +0.34
 Bangkok            1469.09       1464.38       +0.32
 Jakarta            4518.93       4492.26       +0.59
 Manila             6560.88       6483.57       +1.19
 Ho Chi Minh         499.59        498.96       +0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.77        424.10       -0.79
 Singapore          3186.62       3167.08       +0.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.42       1688.95       +6.42
 Bangkok            1469.09       1391.93       +5.54
 Jakarta            4518.93       4316.69       +4.69
 Manila             6560.88       5812.73      +12.87
 Ho Chi Minh         499.59        413.73      +20.75
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         187,364,646          212,034,820      
 Kuala Lumpur      120,214,700          129,277,097      
 
 Bangkok            13,110,759            8,735,712      
 Jakarta         4,134,583,000        4,039,2407067    
 Manila                 93,356               89,605    
 Ho Chi Minh            64,096               55,782

