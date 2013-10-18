FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes higher on Chinese data; Bangkok, Manila strong on week
October 18, 2013 / 6:39 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes higher on Chinese data; Bangkok, Manila strong on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
edged higher on Friday, poised for modest gains on the week, as
investors piled into regional large caps after strong quarterly
results, with solid Chinese data supporting sentiment across
Asian stock markets. 
    Singapore-listed Keppel Corp, the builder of
offshore oil rigs, rose about 1 percent after it posted a 32
percent rise in third-quarter net profit. 
    The key Straits Times Index edged up 0.3 percent,
on track for a weekly gain of 0.6 percent, building on a 1.3
percent rise on the previous week.
    Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines outperformed, with
Thai SET index gaining 0.9 percent at midday and the
Philippine main index adding 0.6 percent, both climbing
around 1.7 percent week to date.
    Shares in Bangkok Bank jumped 2.5 percent after
Thailand's largest lender by assets reported a 21 percent rise
in quarterly net profit, beating estimates. 
    Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp were the
top percentage gainer on the Philippine benchmark index, up 5.2
percent, after a report that the conglomerate is set to
distribute shares in its controlling shareholder Top Frontier
Investment Holdings Inc. 
    Indonesia was among weak spot, with Jakarta's composite
index drifting slightly into negative territory, led by
losses in the biggest firm Astra International due to
weak outlook of auto sales next year. 
    Shares in coal miners, including Adaro Energy and
Harum Energy, bucked the trend, with brokers citing a
report involving stricter regulation on Chinese coal mines that
could contract world coal supply.
    "It appears that sentiment wise, this news has provided some
positive share price boost towards the Indonesian listed coal
companies," broker Bahana Securities said in a report.
    The benchmark Indonesian index is set to end the week 0.2
percent lower.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0602 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.91        420.69       +0.53
 Singapore          3197.60       3186.62       +0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.32       1797.42       -0.01
 Bangkok            1482.17       1469.09       +0.89
 Jakarta            4513.13       4518.93       -0.13
 Manila             6601.11       6560.88       +0.61
 Ho Chi Minh         500.21        499.59       +0.12

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
