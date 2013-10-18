FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Thailand lead gains on week
October 18, 2013 / 10:50 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Thailand lead gains on week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Friday, with Philippine and Thai shares outperforming on the
week, as strong quarterly results boosted select large caps and
an acceleration of China's  economy bolstered market sentiment.
    The Philippine main index rose 0.7 percent to a
two-month closing high, ending the week 1.8 percent higher, the
third consecutive gain.
    San Miguel Corp surged 6.5 percent, the top
percentage gainer, after a report that the conglomerate is set
to distribute shares in its controlling shareholder, Top
Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. 
    The Thai SET index rose 1.1 percent to the highest
close in nearly a month, led by a 2.4 percent gain in
Kasikornbank after the country's fourth-largest lender
reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit.
 
    Sentiment on commodities-related stocks got a boost after
China's economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July
and September. Among actively traded, Bangkok-listed Indorama
Ventures rose 2 percent. 
    The Thai index was up 1.9 percent on the week.
    In Jakarta, mining plays lent support to the market. Adaro
Energy rose 7.7 percent and Harum Energy 
gained 3.3 percent, with brokers citing a report involving
stricter regulation on Chinese coal mines that could contract
world coal supply.
    Across the globe, expectations the Federal Reserve will keep
its stimulus in place for longer following the
confidence-sapping U.S. fiscal impasse pushed world shares to a
five-year high and the dollar to an eight-month low on Friday.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.97        420.69       +0.54
 Singapore          3192.90       3186.62       +0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1799.59       1797.42       +0.12
 Bangkok            1484.72       1469.09       +1.06
 Jakarta            4546.57       4518.93       +0.61
 Manila             6607.83       6560.88       +0.72
 Ho Chi Minh         500.83        499.59       +0.25
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   422.97        424.10       -0.27
 Singapore          3192.90       3167.08       +0.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1799.59       1688.95       +6.55
 Bangkok            1484.72       1391.93       +6.67
 Jakarta            4546.57       4316.69       +5.33
 Manila             6607.83       5812.73      +13.68
 Ho Chi Minh         500.83        413.73      +21.05
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         205,491,000          209,803,438      
 Kuala Lumpur      115,226,800          128,869,170      
 
 Bangkok            10,585,412            8,966,884      
 Jakarta         4,222,027,000        4,044,459,967    
 Manila                108,658               91,109    
 Ho Chi Minh            69,747               56,336

