SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker ahead of U.S. data; Thai stocks lag

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks traded mostly flat to weaker on Monday on profit-booking in recent gainers, including Thai banks, with light trading volume across exchanges suggesting cautions remained over a deluge of U.S. data this week. Thai SET index was down 0.9 percent at 1,471.89 by midday, with index heavyweight banks slipping 0.8 percent. Banking shares gained nearly 2 percent last week, the benchmark's top performer, after they reported favourable earnings for the July-September quarter. Brokers expected more profit-taking to further cap the SET index from breaking a key resistance of 1,500. "Investors who previously accumulated stocks should consider to take profit at 1,480-1,500 level to lock in profit," strategists at broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a report. "Tonight, investors should closely watch on the U.S. unemployment number and the U.S. employment numbers in non-agricultural and private sectors to evaluate the U.S. economic trend in the fourth quarter," they wrote. Stocks in Malaysia pared earlier gains in thin volume that was 25 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions. Philippine stocks were down 0.1 percent after last week's 1.8 rise, outpacing most others in the region. Indonesian shares bucked the trend, up 0.4 percent, led by a 6.5 percent jump in shares in cigarette firm Gudang Garam, the second-most actively traded, after the government has cancelled a plan to raise the cigarette excise by 5 percent in January 2014. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0625 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.05 423.53 -0.35 Singapore 3197.93 3192.90 +0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1799.52 1799.59 0.00 Bangkok 1471.89 1484.72 -0.86 Jakarta 4566.76 4546.57 +0.44 Manila 6594.72 6607.83 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 502.44 500.83 +0.32