SE Asia Stocks-Wary ahead of US jobs data; Indonesia leads
October 22, 2013 / 7:08 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Wary ahead of US jobs data; Indonesia leads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks were
weaker-to-flat on Tuesday ahead of U.S. jobs data, with
Indonesia's benchmark retreating from three sessions of gains
and the Thai index trimming most early gains in range-bound
trade ahead of a market holiday.
    Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) was down 1.3 percent,
after a 1.9 percent rise over the past three days. Among
actively traded shares, PT Semen Indonesia fell 3.1
percent after a 13 percent rally over the past two weeks.
    Technical-led selling weighed on the broader market,
according to brokers in Jakarta.
    "After increasing in past sessions to 4,578 level, today JCI
is expected to decrease within the range of 4,484-4,625," said
an analyst at Trimegah Securities. The key JCI index was at
4,518.07 at 0641 GMT.
    Thailand's SET index was up 0.2 percent at midday, helped by
selective buying in growth stocks such as airport operator
Airports of Thailand.
    Shares in Krung Thai Bank eased 0.5 percent after
reporting weak quarterly earnings. 
    The Thai stock market will be shut on Wednesday and reopen
on Thursday.
    Among the gainers, the Philippine main index edged up
0.3 percent as battered large-caps rebounded.
    Shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone, the
second-biggest firm by market value, was up 1.3 percent, after
Monday's fall to a six-week closing low.
    In Asia, shares pulled back from a five-month high as
markets braced for U.S. jobs data that could decide whether the
Federal Reserve will start withdrawing its stimulus this year.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0641 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.37        420.71       -0.08
 Singapore          3206.65       3195.76       +0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1801.00       1802.61       -0.09
 Bangkok            1451.49       1448.54       +0.20
 Jakarta            4518.07       4578.18       -1.31
 Manila             6618.97       6597.56       +0.32
 Ho Chi Minh         499.51        501.57       -0.41

