FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher; Indonesia ends winning streak
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 22, 2013 / 10:45 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher; Indonesia ends winning streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares retreated on
Tuesday after three sessions of gains as foreign investors
continued selling, while most other stock markets in Southeast
Asia posted modest gains ahead of U.S. jobs data. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.4 percent to
4,512.74, slightly off its intra-day low, led down by a 3.2
percent slide in state-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia, the second-biggest firm by market value.
    Foreign investors offloaded Indonesian shares worth a net
$98 million on the day, after withdrawing $74 million over past
four sessions, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    In Bangkok, market players bought shares in late trading
hours, sending the key SET index 0.6 percent higher.
Among actively traded, shares in Siam Commercial Bank 
climbed almost 1 percent after Monday's 3.4 percent loss.
    Thai bourse said foreign investors were net sellers of
$21.55 million on the day after their net purchase of $73
million in the past three straight sessions.
    Trading volume on Thai stock market was relatively light
ahead of a public holiday on Wednesday. The market will resume
trading on Thursday.
    Local brokers said domestic political issues would be a drag
on the market in the near term amid concerns that the
government's amnesty bill that aimed to annul legal cases
involving the coup in 2006 would lead to street protests.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.39        420.71       -0.08
 Singapore          3210.21       3195.76       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.58       1802.61       +0.05
 Bangkok            1457.36       1448.54       +0.61
 Jakarta            4512.74       4578.18       -1.43
 Manila             6603.60       6597.56       +0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         500.57        501.57       -0.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.39        424.10       -0.87
 Singapore          3210.21       3167.08       +1.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.58       1688.95       +6.79
 Bangkok            1457.36       1391.93       +4.70
 Jakarta            4512.74       4316.69       +4.54
 Manila             6603.60       5812.73      +13.61
 Ho Chi Minh         500.57        413.73      +20.99
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         282,212,600          211,927,238      
 Kuala Lumpur      123,845,000          127,282,437      
 
 Bangkok             7,188,805            9,059,895      
 Jakarta         3,001,946,500        4,035,214,617    
 Manila                 89,660               93,894    
 Ho Chi Minh            74,971               59,014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.