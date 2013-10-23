SE Asia Stocks-Firmer led by Jakarta; US job data, China policy weigh

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were firmer on Wednesday led by Indonesia, but surrendered early gains on fears over tighter policy in China after weak U.S. jobs data. At 0657 GMT Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) was up 0.9 percent led by financials, after losing 1.4 percent in the previous session , while the Philippines' main share index was trading 0.5 percent firmer. Concerns about a weaker U.S. economy after disappointing U.S. jobs data on Tuesday kept gains in check. Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities in a investor note said the rise in the Indonesian index was due to regional positive sentiment on expectations of continuation in U.S. stimulus. The benchmark Straits Times Index, which touched a one-month high of 3235.25 in early trade, was up 0.1 percent to 3213.65 points at 0657 GMT, led by a 1 percent rise in Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. Malaysia was up 0.7 percent while Vietnam gained 0.8 percent. The Thai market was closed for a public holiday. In Asia, markets retreated after early gains on fears of tighter policy in China, while the dollar dropped after tepid U.S. jobs data vanquished expectations that the Federal Reserve will taper its stimulus before next year. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0657 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.43 420.96 +0.59 Singapore 3213.65 3210.21 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1815.42 1803.58 +0.66 Bangkok - 1448.54 - Jakarta 4554.74 4512.74 +0.93 Manila 6639.33 6603.60 +0.54 Ho Chi Minh 504.16 500.57 +0.75