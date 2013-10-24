FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at record closing high; inflows lift Indonesia
October 24, 2013 / 10:28 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at record closing high; inflows lift Indonesia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares inched higher
to a record close on Thursday amid optimism about the country's
fiscal deficit while Indonesian stocks climbed to their highest
close in five weeks amid foreign inflows.
    Malaysia's main index added 0.3 percent, extending
Wednesday's rise, to a record closing high of 1,818.93, on
expectations the government may unveil measures to improve the
fiscal deficit. 
    Shares in Tenaga Nasional, the most actively
traded, climbed 1.5 percent to 9.5 ringgit, its highest close
for the year.
    Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 31 million
ringgit ($9.79 million), countering sales led by foreign
investors, stock exchange data showed.
    Buying interest in late trading hours sent Indonesia's index
 1.1 percent higher to 4,594.85, the highest close since
Sept. 19. Shares in Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat
Indonesia were heavily bought.
    Indonesian equities brought in foreign inflows for a second
session, with $13.75 million worth of net foreign buying
reported on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Other markets in Southeast Asia ended mixed in a rangebound
session, with Singapore posting limited gains as a
pick-up in Chinese economic activity bolstered sentiment in
global markets. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.55        422.31       +0.29
 Singapore          3217.95       3204.80       +0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.93       1814.11       +0.27
 Bangkok            1466.32       1457.36       +0.61
 Jakarta            4594.84       4546.49       +1.06
 Manila             6583.77       6635.11       -0.77
 Ho Chi Minh         501.17        504.05       -0.57
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.55        424.10       -0.13
 Singapore          3217.95       3167.08       +1.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.93       1688.95       +7.70
 Bangkok            1466.32       1391.93       +5.34
 Jakarta            4594.84       4316.69       +6.44
 Manila             6583.77       5812.73      +13.26
 Ho Chi Minh         501.17        413.73      +21.13
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         167,528,000          215,173,105      
 Kuala Lumpur      119,197,000          128,358,153      
 
 Bangkok             6,476,479            8,768,150      
 Jakarta         4,274,569,000        4,025,719,467    
 Manila                 51,776               92,763    
 Ho Chi Minh            86,402               62,182

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
