FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Malaysia 2014 budget, Thai economic data in focus
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Malaysia 2014 budget, Thai economic data in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Friday, tracking weakness in other Asian markets as worries
continued over tighter cash markets in China and Malaysian
shares retreated ahead of the government's budget announcement
due later in the day.
    The Malaysian index eased 0.3 percent after rising
for seven consecutive sessions, sending the benchmark to a
record closing high of 1,818.93 on Thursday. Trading volume was
25 percent of its daily average over the past 30 sessions.
 
    Despite the fall, Malaysian shares were on track to post a
weekly gain of 0.8 percent for a fourth consecutive week and be
among the outperformers in Southeast Asia.
    Among the weak spots, the Thai SET index was down
0.4 percent. It is set to fall almost 2 percent on the week,
after three weeks of gains, amid selling led by domestic funds.
 
    The Thai exchange saw lacklustre trade as market players
turned cautious after the Bank of Thailand cut 2013 GDP growth
forecast to 3.7 percent from 4.2 percent. 
    Singapore's index was down 0.2 percent but remained
on course for a third week of rise, while three stocks including
Blumont Group Ltd, that have become targets of a
government investigation, tumbled. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.01 percent.
It is set to post a modest gain on the week, rising for a second
straight week. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0750 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.78        425.18       -0.09
 Singapore          3212.19       3217.95       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1813.58       1818.93       -0.29
 Bangkok            1460.05       1466.32       -0.43
 Jakarta            4578.92       4594.85       -0.36
 Manila             6554.63       6583.77       -0.44
 Ho Chi Minh         501.12        501.17       -0.01

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.