FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Rise in light volumes; Malaysia up on 2014 budget
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 28, 2013 / 7:44 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise in light volumes; Malaysia up on 2014 budget

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks edged
higher on Monday as Malaysian shares rose after the government
moved to allay concerns over fast-rising debt while Thai stocks
regained recent lost ground on selective buying in battered
large caps.
    Malaysia's index was up 0.06 percent as gains in
large caps such as Petronas Chemicals outweighed
losses in property shares which were hit by the
government's announcement of measures to cool the sector's
surge.  
    Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said the proposed 2014
budget has no impact on the sovereign ratings and outlook on
Malaysia while Fitch Ratings said the budget signalled reform.
  
    Affin Investment Bank said in a report it maintained an
'overweight' rating on Malaysian equities, with the index's
end-2013 target of 1,830 and end-2014 target of 1,900. It cited
positive implications of the 2014 budget on the capital market.
    At 0712 GMT, the index was at 1,818.67.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.5 percent at midday,
with shares in Kasikornbank, the most actively traded,
up 0.8 percent after a fall in the previous session.
    Trading on the Thai stock exchange was relatively subdued,
with volumes falling to a third of a full day average over the
past 30 sessions, partly due to weak manufacturing output data
for September. 
    Gains in broader Asia helped lift broad sentiment in the
region, with Singapore and Indonesia hovering
in positive territory.
    The Philippine stock market is closed on Monday for a public
holiday, and will reopen on Tuesday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0712 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.44        424.74       +0.16
 Singapore          3212.48       3205.24       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.67       1817.57       +0.06
 Bangkok            1462.75       1454.88       +0.54
 Jakarta            4587.81       4580.85       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         498.67        500.75       -0.47

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.