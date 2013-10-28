FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai stocks weak after factory output falls
#Asia
October 28, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai stocks weak after factory output falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks ended slightly
higher on Monday amid optimism about the government's proposed
budget for 2014, while Thai stocks fell for a second session as
weak factory output for September worried investors about the
pace of economic recovery.
    Malaysia's main index ended up 0.05 percent at
1,818.39, near a record close of 1,818.93 hit on Oct. 24, with
local institutions buying a net $19 million against selling by
foreign and local retail investors, stock exchange data showed.
    Energy-related shares advanced, led by shares of Tenaga
Nasional and Petronas Chemicals Group, while
property shares underperformed after the government
announced measures to cool the sector's surge. 
    Thai stocks ended down 0.4 percent after investors
sold shares in large caps, including PTT Pcl and Shin
Corp, after the country's factory output fell for a
sixth straight month in September. 
    Indonesia's key index rose 0.2 percent, led by a 4.6
percent rise in shares of Telekomunikasi Indonesia.
Danareksa rated Telekomunikasi a "buy" after it posted
nine-month earnings in line with the broker's forecast.
    The exchange brought in inflows of 51,796 million rupiah
($4.70 million) on the day, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.66        424.74       -0.02
 Singapore          3207.85       3205.24       +0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.39       1817.57       +0.05
 Bangkok            1449.62       1454.88       -0.36
 Jakarta            4590.54       4580.85       +0.21
 Ho Chi Minh         496.46        500.75       -0.86
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.66        424.10       +0.13
 Singapore          3207.85       3167.08       +1.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.39       1688.95       +7.66
 Bangkok            1449.62       1391.93       +4.14
 Jakarta            4590.54       4316.69       +6.34
 Manila                --         5812.73      +12.51
 Ho Chi Minh         496.46        413.73      +20.00
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         187,856,000          209,260,332      
 Kuala Lumpur       87,178,700          122,619,473      
 
 Bangkok             5,640,488            8,478,503      
 Jakarta         3,398,171,500        3,895,536,967    
 Ho Chi Minh            73,719               65,481

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
