FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional fall ahead of Fed
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional fall ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
declined on Tuesday as investors trimmed their holdings before
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, with selling most
active in recent gainers including Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and Tenaga Nasional.
    Asian stock markets were broadly weak as investors awaited
the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting on
Tuesday. 
    "Most investors will closely watch for a Fed decision on the
QE program. If Fed maintains the QE, this will help limit the
downside risk to world markets," strategists at broker Maybank
Kim Eng Securities wrote in a report.
    The Indonesian benchmark stock index underperformed
the region, down almost 1 percent, reversing a modest 0.2
percent rise on Monday.
    Bank Rakyat shares dropped 3.6 percent, the second-biggest
percentage losers on the blue chip index. The stock
had gained around 15 percent so far on the month to Monday,
almost double the rise of the blue chip index in the same
period.
    Malaysia's key index eased 0.1 percent. Shares in
Tenaga Nasional, among those actively traded, slid 1 percent
after a 4 percent gain over the past two weeks that sent the
stock to the highest level since 2007.
    In Bangkok, selective buying in growth stocks and dividend
yielding shares such as Airports of Thailand and Shin
Corporation lent support to the stock market.
    The benchmark SET index was up 0.2 percent at
midday, after falling in early trade.
         
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0710 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.98        424.67       -0.16
 Singapore          3211.82       3207.85       +0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.81       1818.39       -0.14
 Bangkok            1452.28       1449.62       +0.18
 Jakarta            4556.62       4590.54       -0.74
 Manila             6536.36       6539.81       -0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         495.94        496.46       -0.10

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.