SE Asia Stocks-Mostly flat; Indonesia ends near week-low
#Asia
October 29, 2013 / 10:03 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly flat; Indonesia ends near week-low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's benchmark index
 fell to its lowest close in almost one week while
Southeast Asian stocks ended mostly flat on Tuesday, with Asian
stock markets weaker ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy-setting meeting. 
    Large-caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and
Tenaga Nasional led decliners in Indonesia and
Malaysia respectively, amid foreign fund outflows.
    Foreign investors withdrew a net $23.07 million worth of
Indonesian shares after Monday's net purchase of $4.6 million, 
Thomson Reuters data showed.
    The Malaysian bourse reported net foreign selling of 115
million ringgit ($36.68 million), a sixth straight session of
sales.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.62        424.67       -0.25
 Singapore          3208.82       3207.85       +0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.65       1818.39       -0.15
 Bangkok            1455.86       1449.62       +0.43
 Jakarta            4562.77       4590.54       -0.60
 Manila             6543.46       6539.81       +0.06
 Ho Chi Minh         497.08        496.46       +0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.62        424.10       -0.11
 Singapore          3208.82       3167.08       +1.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.63       1688.95       +7.50
 Bangkok            1455.86       1391.93       +4.59
 Jakarta            4562.77       4316.69       +5.70
 Manila             6543.46       5812.73      +12.57
 Ho Chi Minh         497.08        413.73      +20.15
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         151,009,500          205,952,652      
 Kuala Lumpur      144,469,500          121,236,420      
 
 Bangkok             5,501,890            8,404,950      
 Jakarta         3,053,128,500        3,859,238,283    
 Manila                 66,175               91,004    
 Ho Chi Minh            57,867               66,655

