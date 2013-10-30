FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher; Thai index at 3-week low
October 30, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher; Thai index at 3-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell almost 2
percent to a three-week low on Wednesday amid domestic political
tensions while most other markets in Southeast Asia edged higher
amid hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain its monetary
stimulus.
    The Thai benchmark SET index was down 1.7 percent at
1,430.98, the lowest since Oct. 9, with shares such as Airports
of Thailand and Siam Commercial Bank reversing
recent gains amid profit-taking.
    Cautious investors cut riskier holdings as lawmakers will
debate a political amnesty bill on Thursday seen aiming to annul
legal cases involving a coup in 2006.
    "The Thai political situation will be more intense in the
near term and should weigh on market sentiment," strategists at
broker KGI Securities wrote in a report.
    "The lower house has resolved to meet tomorrow to vote on
the amnesty bill, while the opposition Democrats are urging
people to come out on the street the same day to voice their
objection to the bill," they said. 
    The Philippine index was an outperformer, up 0.73
percent, as market players bought shares in beaten-down large
caps such Ayala Land Inc which jumped 3.6 percent, the
top percentage gainer on the benchmark.
    Bargain hunting across exchanges helped index heavyweights
including Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional, and Indonesia's
Bank Mandiri snap recent losses.
    Investors are closely watching the U.S. Fed's two-day policy
meeting ending later on Wednesday for clues on its monetary
policy, with analysts expecting its bond buying to be maintained
for the next few months.
    Among weak spots, shares of Indonesia's PT Indofood Sukses
Makmur Tbk dropped 5.5 percent after the instant
noodle maker posted a significant drop in net profit for the
nine-month period ended Sept. 30. 
    The broader Jakarta's Composite Index pared earlier
gains, edging down 0.09 percent.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0520 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.61        423.81       -0.52 
 Singapore          3217.50       3208.82       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1813.58       1815.65       -0.11
 Bangkok            1430.98       1455.86       -1.71
 Jakarta            4558.57       4562.77       -0.09
 Manila             6591.39       6543.46       +0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         499.19        497.08       +0.42

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
