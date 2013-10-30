FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Higher amid Fed hopes; Thai shares buck trend
#Energy
October 30, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher amid Fed hopes; Thai shares buck trend

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Thai stocks ended at their
lowest in almost four weeks on Wednesday as concerns over
political tensions spurred selling while other Southeast Asian
stocks edged higher on market expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would keep its stimulus policy.
    The Thai SET index underperformed the region, down
1.7 percent at 1,431.12, its lowest close since Oct. 7. Large
caps such as Advanced Info Service, PTT and
Shin Corporation were among those actively traded.
    "Selling flows from domestic investors were a bit dominant.
The weak sentiment was mainly because of the political situation
which outweighed hopes about the Fed's policy," said strategist
Teerawut Kanniphakul of CIMB Securities in Bangkok.
    Philippine stocks were among the bright spots in the region
amid strong buying interest in a reporting season. The benchmark
index rose 0.8 percent to a one-week closing high of
6,597.21.
    Shares in Bank of the Philippine Islands climbed 3
percent, the third-biggest percentage gainers on the key index.
The bank reported after market close that its net profit for
nine months ended September rose 19 percent. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.7
percent at 3,230.44, its highest close in almost six weeks, amid
late buying, tracking the gain in MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. 
    Malaysian stocks were up 0.1 percent, with foreign
investors buying shares worth a net $6.2 million while Indonesia
 edged up 0.3 percent, with foreign investors selling
$15.4 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.19        423.81       -0.15
 Singapore          3230.44       3208.82       +0.67 
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.38       1815.65       +0.10
 Bangkok            1431.12       1455.86       -1.70
 Jakarta            4574.88       4562.77       +0.27
 Manila             6597.21       6543.46       +0.82
 Ho Chi Minh         499.07        497.08       +0.40
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.19        424.10       -0.21
 Singapore          3230.44       3167.08       +2.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.38       1688.95       +7.60
 Bangkok            1431.12       1391.93       +2.82
 Jakarta            4574.88       4316.69       +5.98
 Manila             6597.21       5812.73      +13.50
 Ho Chi Minh         499.07        413.73      +20.63
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         253,572,700          200,292,425       
 Kuala Lumpur      136,873,800          122,712,787       
 Bangkok             9,230,337            8,254,311       
 Jakarta         3,015,842,500        3,831,988,200    
 Manila                 96,686               90,354    
 Ho Chi Minh            48,372               67,279

