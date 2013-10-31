SE Asia Stocks-Most weak after less dovish Fed; strong in October

BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell to their lowest in more than two weeks on Thursday while other Southeast Asian stocks mostly slipped into negative territory amid rising risk aversion after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook was seen as less dovish than expected. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) was down 1.4 percent at 4,510.63, its lowest close since Oct. 16. The blue chip index dropped 1.9 percent, with Bank Mandiri and Indocement among the actively traded stocks. The selldown was partly due to profit-taking after listed firms released their July-September earnings, said John Teja, director of broker Ciptadana Securities in Jakarta. "JCI fell because results were mostly in line or below expectations. Construction and property are doing well this year, but could see a tough year in 2014," he said. The benchmark rose 4.5 percent on the month, building on a 2.9 percent gain in the previous month. The region extended its gains for a second month, with the Philippines adding 6.4 percent in October, Southeast Asia's best performer, ahead of Malaysia's 2.2 percent, Singapore's 1.4 percent and Vietnam's 1 percent. In Bangkok, the SET index recouped earlier losses, closing up 0.8 percent amid bargain hunting in beaten-down large caps led by Kasikornbank which jumped 3.3 percent. The index was up 4.3 percent in October. Trading was relatively thin amid domestic political tensions as the Thai lower house debated a political amnesty bill on Thursday while anti-government protesters vowed to begin a rally later in the day. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.30 423.26 -0.46 Singapore 3210.67 3230.44 -0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1806.85 1817.38 -0.58 Bangkok 1442.88 1431.12 +0.82 Jakarta 4510.63 4574.88 -1.40 Manila 6585.38 6597.21 -0.18 Ho Chi Minh 497.41 499.07 -0.33 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.30 424.10 -0.66 Singapore 3210.67 3167.08 +1.38 Kuala Lumpur 1806.85 1688.95 +6.98 Bangkok 1442.88 1391.93 +3.66 Jakarta 4510.63 4316.69 +4.49 Manila 6585.38 5812.73 +13.29 Ho Chi Minh 497.41 413.73 +20.23 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 385,770,200 201,981,175 Kuala Lumpur 169,630,800 122,635,040 Bangkok 7,251,079 8,279,869 Jakarta 3,764,685,000 3,750,834,800 Manila 106,996 89,277 Ho Chi Minh 43,345 67,591