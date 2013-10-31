FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most weak after less dovish Fed; strong in October
#Asia
October 31, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weak after less dovish Fed; strong in October

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell to their
lowest in more than two weeks on Thursday while other Southeast
Asian stocks mostly slipped into negative territory amid rising
risk aversion after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook
was seen as less dovish than expected. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) was down 1.4 percent
at 4,510.63, its lowest close since Oct. 16. The blue chip index
 dropped 1.9 percent, with Bank Mandiri and
Indocement among the actively traded stocks.
    The selldown was partly due to profit-taking after listed
firms released their July-September earnings, said John Teja,
director of broker Ciptadana Securities in Jakarta.
    "JCI fell because results were mostly in line or below
expectations. Construction and property are doing well this
year, but could see a tough year in 2014," he said.
    The benchmark rose 4.5 percent on the month, building on a
2.9 percent gain in the previous month.
    The region extended its gains for a second month, with the
Philippines adding 6.4 percent in October, Southeast
Asia's best performer, ahead of Malaysia's 2.2 percent,
Singapore's 1.4 percent and Vietnam's 1 percent.
    In Bangkok, the SET index recouped earlier losses,
closing up 0.8 percent amid bargain hunting in beaten-down large
caps led by Kasikornbank which jumped 3.3 percent.
    The index was up 4.3 percent in October.
    Trading was relatively thin amid domestic political tensions
as the Thai lower house debated a political amnesty bill on
Thursday while anti-government protesters vowed to begin a rally
later in the day. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.30        423.26       -0.46
 Singapore          3210.67       3230.44       -0.61
 Kuala Lumpur       1806.85       1817.38       -0.58
 Bangkok            1442.88       1431.12       +0.82
 Jakarta            4510.63       4574.88       -1.40
 Manila             6585.38       6597.21       -0.18
 Ho Chi Minh         497.41        499.07       -0.33
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.30        424.10       -0.66
 Singapore          3210.67       3167.08       +1.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1806.85       1688.95       +6.98
 Bangkok            1442.88       1391.93       +3.66
 Jakarta            4510.63       4316.69       +4.49
 Manila             6585.38       5812.73      +13.29
 Ho Chi Minh         497.41        413.73      +20.23
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         385,770,200          201,981,175       
 Kuala Lumpur      169,630,800          122,635,040        
 Bangkok             7,251,079            8,279,869       
 Jakarta         3,764,685,000        3,750,834,800    
 Manila                106,996               89,277    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,345               67,591

