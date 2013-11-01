SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand underperform on week

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell for a second session on Friday amid uncertainties over the U.S. stimulus cut, while Thai stocks retreated in thin market due to rising domestic political tension. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) closed down 1.7 percent at 4,432.59, the lowest close in almost four weeks. Foreign investors sold $47.90 million, taking their selling on the week to $64.94 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indonesia was Southeast Asia's worst performer on the week, with the JCI index down 3.2 percent, the biggest weekly drop since late September and reversing three weeks of gains. Among losers, shares in PT Bumi Resources Tbk dropped 2.2 percent after the thermal coal exporter reported weak earnings. Broker Bahana Securities maintained its "reduce" rating on the stock. "As we are of the view that coal industry outlook will remain bleak going forward, we expect BUMI's market underperformance to linger," the broker said in a report. Thai SET index fell about 1 percent, ending the week 1.8 percent lower, the second worst in the region. Thai stock exchange saw light trading volume amid protests against the political amnesty bill. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam posted modest weekly losses. The Philippines, which was shut on Friday, eked out a weekly gain of 0.7 percent, outperforming its peers. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.58 421.28 -0.88 Singapore 3201.20 3210.67 -0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1810.41 1806.85 +0.20 Bangkok 1429.08 1442.88 -0.96 Jakarta 4432.59 4510.63 -1.73 Ho Chi Minh 497.08 497.41 -0.07 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.58 424.10 -1.54 Singapore 3201.20 3167.08 +1.08 Kuala Lumpur 1810.41 1688.95 +7.19 Bangkok 1429.08 1391.93 +2.67 Jakarta 4432.59 4316.69 +2.68 Manila -- 5812.73 +13.29 Ho Chi Minh 497.08 413.73 +20.15 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 221,917,100 207,383,488 Kuala Lumpur 95,240,700 124,687,207 Bangkok 5,754,833 8,245,633 Jakarta 3,387,323,000 3,703,594,033 Ho Chi Minh 42,529 67,850