FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand underperform on week
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 1, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Thailand underperform on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell for a
second session on Friday amid  uncertainties over the U.S.
stimulus cut, while Thai stocks retreated in thin market due to
rising domestic political tension.
    Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) closed down 1.7
percent at 4,432.59, the lowest close in almost four weeks.
Foreign investors sold $47.90 million, taking their selling on
the week to $64.94 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.
 
    Indonesia was Southeast Asia's worst performer on the week,
with the JCI index down 3.2 percent, the biggest weekly drop
since late September and reversing three weeks of gains.
    Among losers, shares in PT Bumi Resources Tbk 
dropped 2.2 percent after the thermal coal exporter reported
weak earnings. 
    Broker Bahana Securities maintained its "reduce" rating on
the stock.
    "As we are of the view that coal industry outlook will
remain bleak going forward, we expect BUMI's market
underperformance to linger," the broker said in a report.
    Thai SET index fell about 1 percent, ending the week
1.8 percent lower, the second worst in the region.
    Thai stock exchange saw light trading volume amid protests
against the political amnesty bill. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
 posted modest weekly losses. The Philippines,
which was shut on Friday, eked out a weekly gain of 0.7 percent,
outperforming its peers.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.58        421.28       -0.88
 Singapore          3201.20       3210.67       -0.29 
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.41       1806.85       +0.20
 Bangkok            1429.08       1442.88       -0.96
 Jakarta            4432.59       4510.63       -1.73
 Ho Chi Minh         497.08        497.41       -0.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   417.58        424.10       -1.54
 Singapore          3201.20       3167.08       +1.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.41       1688.95       +7.19
 Bangkok            1429.08       1391.93       +2.67
 Jakarta            4432.59       4316.69       +2.68
 Manila                --         5812.73      +13.29
 Ho Chi Minh         497.08        413.73      +20.15
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         221,917,100          207,383,488       
 Kuala Lumpur       95,240,700          124,687,207        
 Bangkok             5,754,833            8,245,633       
 Jakarta         3,387,323,000        3,703,594,033    
 Ho Chi Minh            42,529               67,850

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.