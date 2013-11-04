FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks hit 1-month low amid political tension
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 4, 2013 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks hit 1-month low amid political tension

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell to their lowest
in nearly a month on Monday, underperforming others in Southeast
Asia, as cautious investors offloaded riskier holding amid fears
about heightening opposition against the political amnesty bill.
 
    The benchmark SET index was down 1.75 percent at
1,404.06, the lowest since Oct. 2.
    Volume remained thin in early trade at 0.2 percent of a
full-day average over the past 30 sessions as investors watched
the domestic political situation after more organisations
expressed disagreement on the bill.
    The political concerns would further undermine the broader
market sentiment already gripped by weak economic data for
September, brokers said. 
    The exchange recorded a combined $108 million of net foreign
selling on Thursday and Friday, with the SET index ending the
week almost 2 percent lower, Southeast Asia's second worst
performer.
    "Foreign investors will continue reducing investments in
Thai markets due to economic and political factors... Investors
are now suggested to avoid investment in stocks affected by the
political tension," they wrote.
    Tourism-related stocks, including Airports of Thailand Pcl
 and hotelier Central Plaza Hotel Pcl dropped
more than 4 percent each, the two biggest percentage losers on
the large cap SET50 index.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
 were nearly flat while Indonesia and the
Philippines posted modest losses, with central bank
meetings in Europe and U.S. payrolls report being in focus.
 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0335 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*     --          417.72         n/a
 Singapore          3205.66       3201.20       +0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1809.44       1810.41       -0.05
 Bangkok            1404.06       1429.08       -1.75
 Jakarta            4420.33       4432.59       -0.28
 Manila             6541.22       6585.38       -0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         497.35        497.08       +0.05

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
