SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks drop most since late September on political tension

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell the most in six weeks on Monday as escalating opposition against the political amnesty bill spurred late selling, while most others in Southeast Asia followed Asian shares lower. The benchmark SET index closed down 2.9 percent, its sharpest drop since Sept. 23. It also ended below the key 1,400 mark for the first time since Sept. 30, and erased all its gain so far this year. The exchange saw heavy selling volume in tourism-related shares, led by airport operator Airports of Thailand, which closed down 8.3 percent, the lowest in more than a month. Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong is worried the protests would hurt the tourism industry and the broader domestic economy in the fourth quarter. "The fourth quarter is normally a good quarter as it is the start of a new fiscal year and tourist visits are a bit high towards the end of the year," he told reporters. The political worries also hit other Thai assets. The baht weakened, while five-year bond yields rose to 3.63 percent, their highest since Oct. 1. Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia edged lower amid foreign selling ahead of a market holiday in both countries on Tuesday. Jakarta's Composite Index edged down 0.2 percent, after a 3.2 percent slide in the previous week, with foreign investors withdrawing a net 465,168 million rupiah ($41.05 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. Malaysia's key index inched 0.2 percent lower after a modest 0.4 loss in the week earlier. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a net 37 million ringgit ($11.66 million). Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam ended nearly flat, while those in the Philippines eased 0.6 percent, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan a shade softer ahead of central bank meetings in Europe and U.S. payrolls report. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.63 417.72 -0.98 Singapore 3203.94 3201.20 +0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1807.47 1810.41 -0.16 Bangkok 1388.40 1429.08 -2.85 Jakarta 4423.29 4432.59 -0.21 Manila 6543.39 6585.38 -0.64 Ho Chi Minh 497.07 497.08 0.00 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.63 424.10 -2.47 Singapore 3203.94 3167.08 +1.16 Kuala Lumpur 1807.47 1688.95 +7.02 Bangkok 1388.40 1391.93 -0.25 Jakarta 4423.29 4316.69 +2.47 Manila 6543.39 5812.73 +12.57 Ho Chi Minh 497.07 413.73 +20.14 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 135,785,900 203,493,665 Kuala Lumpur 71,274,700 120,330,557 Bangkok 6,966,437 7,971,367 Jakarta 2,425,877,000 3,656,399,350 Manila 43,771 88,662 Ho Chi Minh 65,125 66,459