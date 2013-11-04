FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks drop most since late September on political tension
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 4, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks drop most since late September on political tension

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell the most in six
weeks on Monday as escalating opposition against the political
amnesty bill spurred late selling, while most others in
Southeast Asia followed Asian shares lower. 
    The benchmark SET index closed down 2.9 percent, its
sharpest drop since Sept. 23. It also ended below the key 1,400
mark for the first time since Sept. 30, and erased all its gain
so far this year. 
    The exchange saw heavy selling volume in tourism-related
shares, led by airport operator Airports of Thailand,
which closed down 8.3 percent, the lowest in more than a month.
    Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong is worried the protests
would hurt the tourism industry and the broader domestic economy
in the fourth quarter.
    "The fourth quarter is normally a good quarter as it is the
start of a new fiscal year and tourist visits are a bit high
towards the end of the year," he told reporters.
    The political worries also hit other Thai assets. The baht
 weakened, while five-year bond yields rose
to 3.63 percent, their highest since Oct. 1. 
    Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia edged lower amid foreign
selling ahead of a market holiday in both countries on Tuesday. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index edged down 0.2 percent,
after a 3.2 percent slide in the previous week, with foreign
investors withdrawing a net 465,168 million rupiah ($41.05
million), Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Malaysia's key index inched 0.2 percent lower after
a modest 0.4 loss in the week earlier. The Malaysian bourse said
foreign investors sold shares worth a net 37 million ringgit
($11.66 million).
    Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam ended nearly
flat, while those in the Philippines eased 0.6 percent,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 a shade softer ahead of central bank meetings in
Europe and U.S. payrolls report. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.63        417.72       -0.98 
 Singapore          3203.94       3201.20       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.47       1810.41       -0.16
 Bangkok            1388.40       1429.08       -2.85
 Jakarta            4423.29       4432.59       -0.21
 Manila             6543.39       6585.38       -0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         497.07        497.08        0.00
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   413.63        424.10       -2.47 
 Singapore          3203.94       3167.08       +1.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1807.47       1688.95       +7.02
 Bangkok            1388.40       1391.93       -0.25
 Jakarta            4423.29       4316.69       +2.47
 Manila             6543.39       5812.73      +12.57 
 Ho Chi Minh         497.07        413.73      +20.14
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         135,785,900          203,493,665       
 Kuala Lumpur       71,274,700          120,330,557        
 Bangkok             6,966,437            7,971,367       
 Jakarta         2,425,877,000        3,656,399,350    
 Manila                 43,771               88,662    
 Ho Chi Minh            65,125               66,459

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.