SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks rebound; others mixed

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thai stocks climbed 1.4 percent on Tuesday, helped by technical-led buying, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets pared some earlier gains as the prospect of monetary tightening in China gripped Asian stock markets. Thailand's key SET index was up 1.38 percent at the midday trading break, climbing at one point to 1,412.95 while reversing a 2.9 percent drop in the previous session, the lowest close in more than one month. Shares beaten down in the previous session, such as airport operator Airports of Thailand Pcl and True Corp Pcl led the rebound. Domestic political uncertainty would limit the market's rise as protesters against a controversial amnesty bill would continue to mobilise around Bangkok ahead of the senate debate next Monday, broker KGI Securities said. "A crucial event that could lead to SET rebound is the Senate rejecting the amnesty bill and sending it back to the lower house," the broker said in a report. Tension over the bill that could herald the return of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from self-exile weighed on other Thai assets, including the baht. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.3 percent. Buying was most active in Genting Singapore shares, which rose 1.3 percent after the casino operator's adjusted core profit topped market estimates. In the Philippines, the key index eased 0.1 percent, with shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, the second-biggest firm by market value, dropping 0.2 percent after the company posted a modest 2 percent rise in quarterly profit. Stock markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are both shut on Tuesday and will resume trading on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0614 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.60 413.57 +0.49 Singapore 3213.76 3203.94 +0.31 Bangkok 1407.56 1388.40 +1.38 Manila 6538.27 6543.39 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 498.29 497.07 +0.25